Former Huskers of USA Volleyball now one win from Olympic medal

The United State women's indoor volleyball team now needs one win in its next two matches to secure an Olympic medal.

The Americans — including former Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — swept Dominican Republic, 25-11, 25-20, 25-19, late Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals. Their next match will come against Serbia on Thursday at 11 p.m.

The other semifinal will be between South Korea and Brazil at 7 a.m. Friday.

If the U.S. beats Serbia, it will advance to the gold medal finals and guarantee at least a silver. A loss would send them to the bronze medal match, where another defeat would leave them off the podium for the first time since 2004.

Winning a medal this year would give Larson her third (silver in 2012, bronze in 2016), Robinson her second (bronze in 2016) and Wong-Orantes her first.

Larson had five kills, 15 digs, one block and an ace against the Dominicans. Wong-Orantes, the libero, contributed 13 digs.

This marks the sixth time in the past eight Olympics that the U.S. has made it this far in the tournament but the country is still seeking their first gold in the sport. The U.S. won a medal at the past three Olympics, getting silver in 2008 and ’12 and bronze in 2016.