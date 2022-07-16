Four current and future Huskers selected as part of US U-19 national team

Four current or future Nebraska volleyball players have been chosen as part of the U.S. under-19 national team.
The 12-player team was announced on Saturday from a group of 20 who had been training for 10 days.
The team will compete in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Okla., starting on Monday.
Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson along with Husker commits Harper Murray (outside hitter), Bergen Reilly (setter) and Andi Jackson (middle blocker).
Murray, Reilly and Mendelson are repeat selections, while Jackson is competing on her first age-group national team.
Three Husker commits — Skyler Pierce, Ayden Ames and Olivia Mauch — also attended the training camp but were not chosen.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Nebraska volleyball
2021
2021 Record: 26-8 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Lexi Rodriguez. Second team: Kayla Caffey. Third team: Madi Kubik. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Wisconsin in the national championship.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21
2020-21 Record: 16-3 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Lauren Stivrins. Second team: Nicklin Hames. Third team: Lexi Sun. Honorable mention: Madi Kubik.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Texas in the regional final of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 6 in nation at end of season, regular season was played in the spring and featured only Big Ten opponents due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 Record: 28-5 AVCA All-Americans: Second team: Lauren Stivrins. Third team: Lexi Sun. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Wisconsin in the regional final of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 5 in the nation at end of the season
LINCOLN ARNEAL, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 Record: 29-7 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Mikaela Foecke, Lauren Stivrins. Third team: Kenzie Maloney. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames.
Notables: Fell to Stanford in the NCAA tournament championship, ranked No. 2 in nation at end of the season
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 Record: 32-4 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Kelly Hunter. Second team: Annika Albrecht, Mikaela Foecke. Honorable mention: Briana Holman.
Notables: Won program's fifth NCAA title, ranked No. 1 in the nation at end of the season, tied for the Big Ten regular season title
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
