Four current and future Huskers selected as part of US U-19 national team

Four current or future Nebraska volleyball players have been chosen as part of the U.S. under-19 national team.

The 12-player team was announced on Saturday from a group of 20 who had been training for 10 days.

The team will compete in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Okla., starting on Monday.

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson along with Husker commits Harper Murray (outside hitter), Bergen Reilly (setter) and Andi Jackson (middle blocker).

Murray, Reilly and Mendelson are repeat selections, while Jackson is competing on her first age-group national team.