Four Husker recruits make USA Volleyball team for U18 World Championship

Another USA Volleyball national team, another roster loaded with Huskers.

The senior team is currently in the quarterfinals of the Olympics with three ex-Nebraska players on the squad. The under-20 team — with three current Huskers — finished fifth last month at the World Championship.

Now the under-18 team — which will compete at the FIVB U18 World Championship in Mexico in September — features four future Huskers.

The 12-player roster for that event was announced Tuesday and it includes four recruits committed to Nebraska: Bekka Allick (Waverly, Nebraska), Caroline Jurevicius (Gates Mills, Ohio), Harper Murray (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Bergen Reilly (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

Allick, who will be a senior at Waverly, committed to Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class before her freshman year of high school.