Four Husker recruits make USA Volleyball team for U18 World Championship

Another USA Volleyball national team, another roster loaded with Huskers.
The senior team is currently in the quarterfinals of the Olympics with three ex-Nebraska players on the squad. The under-20 team — with three current Huskers — finished fifth last month at the World Championship.
Now the under-18 team — which will compete at the FIVB U18 World Championship in Mexico in September — features four future Huskers.
The 12-player roster for that event was announced Tuesday and it includes four recruits committed to Nebraska: Bekka Allick (Waverly, Nebraska), Caroline Jurevicius (Gates Mills, Ohio), Harper Murray (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Bergen Reilly (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).
Allick, who will be a senior at Waverly, committed to Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class before her freshman year of high school.
The other three are all in the 2023 class and committed to Nebraska over the last month. Reilly (ranked No. 14 nationally) announced her commitment July 15, Jurevicius (No. 6) made hers public the next day, and Murray (No. 1) went on July 29.
The U.S. is the defending champion of the U18 World Championship after winning gold for the first time in 2019. That team included current Huskers Lexi Rodriguez, Kennedi Orr and Lindsay Krause. Now it's time for a younger generation of Huskers to compete for the title.
The 2021 edition of the U18 will return to Anaheim, California, on Sept. 16 for training, then depart for Mexico with the 20-team competition taking place Sept. 20-29.