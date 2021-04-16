 Skip to main content
Game time set for Nebraska-Baylor on Sunday, match will be televised on ESPNU
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska will now face Baylor in the regional semifinals.

No. 5 Nebraska volleyball will face No. 12 Baylor at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the NCAA volleyball regional semifinal round.

The match will be televised on ESPNU, available for streaming on ESPN3 and will be broadcast on the Husker Sports Network.

Madi Kubik finished with a match-high 13 kills and a .407 hitting percentage to help the Huskers (15-2) sweep Texas State 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 on Thursday and advance to the regional semifinal.

Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills as the Bears (20-6) won seven of the final eight points in the fifth set to defeat Pepperdine on Thursday.

