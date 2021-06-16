Husker All-American Lauren Stivrins still deciding whether to return for bonus season

Nebraska volleyball associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand had fans buzzing for a couple hours Wednesday.

According to a tweet from a local radio station, Hildebrand said during a Big Red Blitz stop in Chadron that "Lauren Stivrins is coming back."

That's not the case, though, at least not yet.

The official Husker volleyball Twitter account offered a clarification later in the afternoon.

"Lauren is coming back to Nebraska to rehab from a back surgery she had in the spring and to talk through her options to potentially play professional volleyball. No decision on returning for another year of school has been made."

The back surgery was a new revelation. Stivrins missed part of the NCAA tournament due to an injury that wasn't disclosed at the time.