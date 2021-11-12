Husker fans shout at Maryland players for kneeling during national anthem

LINCOLN — Several members of the Nebraska volleyball team were moved to tears following an incident before the Huskers match where multiple fans shouted at three Maryland players who kneeled during the national anthem.
Three Maryland players took a knee before the anthem was sung. The singer paused for a few extra beats while awaiting the signal to begin. During those moments, several fans yelled something at the Maryland players. It was unknown what the exact words were used but one fan could be heard shouting “Stand up,” at the Maryland players.
In his opening comments after the match, NU coach John Cook expressed his disappointment to the moment and how it had a negative impact on his players.
“Our players were rattled during the Star Spangled Banner because we had fans getting on Maryland players,” Cook said. “We had a couple of players that were upset that were actually playing in the match. I just don't think that's our fans’ place to say things during a match. It's putting judgment on the other team and this is a volleyball match. We're not here to do that. I'm a little disappointed that that happened. Our players apologized to the Maryland players after the match. There are other ways to express people's opinions, but not right at the Star Spangled Banner and introductions.”
Friday’s incident was not the first time opposing players knelt during the national anthem during Nebraska matches, but it was the first time they received a negative comment from the crowd.
Cook said the disruption threw off the team to start the match as he thought the energy was low. He was surprised because the Huskers practiced well all week and were sharp during the serve-and-pass walkthrough earlier Friday.
While the Huskers didn’t trail on the scoreboard in the first set, that was more of a product of sloppy play and Maryland miscues. NU didn’t earn its first point until 6-3 with a block by Lauren Stivrins and Lindsay Krause. By the time Maryland called timeout down 11-5, NU had recorded just two kills and one ace. The rest of their points came via Terrapin errors.
Cook said he could tell something was off with his team, and he got on them during the break, but he didn’t know how much the moment had affected them until the first timeout. He got a little bit more of an idea of what transpired during the break between the second and third sets.
After match point, several Huskers, led by senior captain Lauren Stivrins, waved Jones to the net and apologized to her for the pre-game comments. Because of COVID regulations, players do not shake hands after the match this season, but NU players all gathered around the net. Seniors Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun and junior Madi Kubik all apologized to Jones for the incident.
“We got a classy team,” Cooks said. “I'm disappointed that that happened in Nebraska at a volleyball match. I hope it doesn't happen again. We all have our personal views on that but that's not the place to say anything.”