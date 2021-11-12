Husker fans shout at Maryland players for kneeling during national anthem

Cook said the disruption threw off the team to start the match as he thought the energy was low. He was surprised because the Huskers practiced well all week and were sharp during the serve-and-pass walkthrough earlier Friday.

While the Huskers didn’t trail on the scoreboard in the first set, that was more of a product of sloppy play and Maryland miscues. NU didn’t earn its first point until 6-3 with a block by Lauren Stivrins and Lindsay Krause. By the time Maryland called timeout down 11-5, NU had recorded just two kills and one ace. The rest of their points came via Terrapin errors.

Cook said he could tell something was off with his team, and he got on them during the break, but he didn’t know how much the moment had affected them until the first timeout. He got a little bit more of an idea of what transpired during the break between the second and third sets.

After match point, several Huskers, led by senior captain Lauren Stivrins, waved Jones to the net and apologized to her for the pre-game comments. Because of COVID regulations, players do not shake hands after the match this season, but NU players all gathered around the net. Seniors Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun and junior Madi Kubik all apologized to Jones for the incident.