Husker freshman Lexi Rodriguez has already become one of nation's best liberos

LINCOLN — The word about Lexi Rodriguez is out.
Nebraska’s 5-foot-5 libero has already developed a reputation as an elite defender in her first college season.
Rodriguez was named Big Ten defensive player of the week in October and has twice been honored as the league’s freshman of the week. Last week, NCAA.com volleyball reporter Michella Chester tabbed her as the best libero in the western half of the country.
Now, opposing coaches are even game-planning around her to lessen her impact.
“We didn't put a lot of balls on Rodriguez and that certainly helps,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said following the Badgers' win over NU on Oct. 27. “She's one of the few liberos that could almost take over a match just with just her platform.”
Rodriguez, who is from Sterling, Illinois, said she enjoys the challenge of playing top-tier opponents. Even when they have success, she has to stay locked in on the next play.
“They're gonna get their good kills and you just gotta accept that was a really good kill, but maybe I can dig the next one,” she said. “You got to stay focused and not let some of those big points stop you from playing your game.”
Rodriguez and the Huskers will face another tough test Saturday evening at No. 7 Ohio State (18-5, 8-5 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. The match will wrap up a streak of five straight matches against ranked opponents, the first time NU (17-5, 11-2) navigated a stretch like that in the regular season since 2013.
Even with teams hitting around her, Rodriguez is still having an impact. She recorded 11 digs against the third-ranked Badgers. On Wednesday, No. 25 Illinois tried to attack down the line with its outside hitters. As a result, sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana led NU with 15 digs, one more than Rodriguez.
Opponents also aren’t testing Rodriguez from the service line. Despite being on the court for all six serve receive rotations, she is fourth on the team in receptions.
Rodriguez, who is averaging 4.5 digs per set in conference play, said she doesn’t sense other teams trying to avoid her, but she notices when she goes through long stretches without passing a ball.
“It can be hard to stay engaged because you're just kind of back there and not really doing much, but that's a compliment,” she said.
When that happens, she tries to contribute in other areas, like serving or setting if teams are going at setter Nicklin Hames. Rodriguez is averaging more than one assist per set.
NU coach John Cook said Rodriguez is doing what they recruited her to do — be a great libero. He said she compares favorably with All-American Justine Wong-Orantes, who also started as a freshman. Cook said Rodriguez is a better athlete, but they both have great instincts.
“They see the game really well,” he said. “I always say they have a sixth sense.”
The one area Rodriguez can improve, Cook said, is covering more area on the court. He cited Minnesota’s CC McGraw and Penn State’s Jenna Hampton as players who step in to pass more attacks even though doing so might lead to giving up more aces.
Cook said while Rodriguez is now used to the speed and tempo of the college game, she can still play more aggressively.
“We want her to pass more balls and we’re trying to get her to do that, but she's too nice,” Cook said. “I would love for her to step in and get people out of the way. We're working on it.”