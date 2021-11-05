Husker freshman Lexi Rodriguez has already become one of nation's best liberos

Rodriguez and the Huskers will face another tough test Saturday evening at No. 7 Ohio State (18-5, 8-5 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. The match will wrap up a streak of five straight matches against ranked opponents, the first time NU (17-5, 11-2) navigated a stretch like that in the regular season since 2013.

Even with teams hitting around her, Rodriguez is still having an impact. She recorded 11 digs against the third-ranked Badgers. On Wednesday, No. 25 Illinois tried to attack down the line with its outside hitters. As a result, sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana led NU with 15 digs, one more than Rodriguez.

Opponents also aren’t testing Rodriguez from the service line. Despite being on the court for all six serve receive rotations, she is fourth on the team in receptions.

Rodriguez, who is averaging 4.5 digs per set in conference play, said she doesn’t sense other teams trying to avoid her, but she notices when she goes through long stretches without passing a ball.

“It can be hard to stay engaged because you're just kind of back there and not really doing much, but that's a compliment,” she said.