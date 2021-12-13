Husker freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause hitting their stride just in time

“I'm a freshman, so I try new things and am learning along the way. I just kind of push through and do my best,” Batenhorst said. “I've learned that some games I go in, I play a little bit tentative, and I can't do that because if you play tentative, they're gonna destroy you.”

After splitting the starts with Lauenstein at right side during the nonconference, Krause started league play strong, earning Big Ten freshman of the week honors after wins against Northwestern and Iowa in September.

The first month of Big Ten play went well, as she averaged more than three kills per set. But the Omaha Skutt graduate hit a lull during the next few weeks, the hardest part of NU’s schedule, and didn’t hit higher than .200 in the final seven matches of the regular season, eventually being replaced in the starting lineup by Lauenstein.

After the Huskers lost to Wisconsin on Oct. 27, Krause said they had the tendency to revert to bad habits that plagued them in the nonconference season and weren't playing aggressive enough.