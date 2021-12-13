Husker freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause hitting their stride just in time

LINCOLN — Facing No. 16 Stanford on the road, Nebraska coach John Cook made a bold move and started three freshman pin hitters for the ultimate trial by fire in front of 2,332 Cardinal fans.
The results weren’t great.
Ally Batenhorst finished with 10 kills and six errors, while Lindsay Krause also recorded 10 kills but had seven errors. They finished with hitting percentages of .098 and .088, respectively. On the right side, Whitney Lauenstein fared slightly better, with five kills at a .176 clip. Overall, the Huskers hit .189 as they lost in four sets.
“We just made the decision we're going to go with those guys and see what they could do,” Cook said at the time. “We haven't had any of our left sides hit any better than that this year. We're trying to find options.”
Flash forward to Saturday night, and Batenhorst and Krause looked completely transformed — playing aggressively and full of confidence. They combined for 28 kills, hitting better than .400 while playing vital roles in NU’s upset over No. 2 seed Texas.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said Nebraska went through the wringer this season and spent a lot of time figuring out their identity and how all the pieces fit together, but it all paid off.
“All of it has led us to where we are, and we've grown,” she said. “I can't believe these people are still freshmen. I feel like they're seniors. Everyone's really grown up, and it's so cool to see.”
The Huskers’ path this season hasn’t been linear for any of the freshmen hitters. They’ve started matches, been benched and then bounced back. But the win over the Longhorns in the regional final can be directly traced back to that September Tuesday night in Palo Alto, California.
During the non-conference season, Cook used six different starting lineups mix-and-matching the five players and three positions. He even used a 6-2 system when setter Nicklin Hames missed matches because of injury.
Once the Big Ten season started, Cook wanted to settle on one lineup and ride that for a while to provide stability and consistency for the offense. The lineup featured Batenhorst and junior Madi Kubik on the left side, with Krause playing opposite. Cook still used senior Lexi Sun in relief, as she subbed in for Batenhorst in six matches, sometimes by design to keep her involved and other times because of a struggling attack. Eventually, Sun eventually replaced Batenhorst in the starting lineup in early November.
The week before she was demoted to the bench, Batenhorst admitted that she had an up-and-down season. While the 6-foot-4 freshman said she was consistent on blocking, she was focused on staying confident on offense and swinging aggressively.
“I'm a freshman, so I try new things and am learning along the way. I just kind of push through and do my best,” Batenhorst said. “I've learned that some games I go in, I play a little bit tentative, and I can't do that because if you play tentative, they're gonna destroy you.”
After splitting the starts with Lauenstein at right side during the nonconference, Krause started league play strong, earning Big Ten freshman of the week honors after wins against Northwestern and Iowa in September.
The first month of Big Ten play went well, as she averaged more than three kills per set. But the Omaha Skutt graduate hit a lull during the next few weeks, the hardest part of NU’s schedule, and didn’t hit higher than .200 in the final seven matches of the regular season, eventually being replaced in the starting lineup by Lauenstein.
After the Huskers lost to Wisconsin on Oct. 27, Krause said they had the tendency to revert to bad habits that plagued them in the nonconference season and weren't playing aggressive enough.
“We learned how easily it could fall back if we get complacent about it,” she said. “Going into the rest of the season, we have to keep it at the front of our brains and be in the driver's seat the whole time, realizing that we have to be assertive and can't just expect it to happen.”
In the final regular-season match, Kubik, Sun and Lauenstein started against Purdue. But Batenhorst and Krause finished the four-set win against the Boilermakers.
The next week, Batenhorst and Krause were back in the starting lineup for the NCAA tournament. Krause is hitting .373 during the postseason with 2.61 kills per set, while Batenhorst is averaging 2.69 kills per set on a .281 hitting percentage.
The lessons learned this season came together during the fourth set against the Longhorns. With Texas closing hard, Nebraska relied on the right arms of Krause and Batenhorst to stem the tide of momentum.
Batenhorst delivered an out-of-system kill to end a 6-0 run by the Longhorns and give NU a 22-19 lead. Krause teamed up with senior Kayla Caffey to block the next points. After two kills by UT’s Skylar Fields sandwiched a Caffey kill, Krause ended the match with a powerful swing to set off a dogpile.
The win is Nebraska's fifth trip to the Final Four in the past seven years, but it will be the first for the core group of freshmen who have shown so much growth this season.
“They've really progressed as the season’s gone on,” Cook said. “They've been in tough situations, and for them to perform when it matters most, it just shows you they bought into everything we've been doing and trusted our training and trusted what we've been talking and teaching, and they got great results.”