Husker Maggie Mendelson helps Team USA defeat Canada in U-19 Pan American Cup

TULSA, Okla. — Nebraska freshman Maggie Mendelson helped lead Team USA to a 25-6, 25-9, 25-11 victory over Canada on Tuesday at the under-19 Pan American Cup.

Mendelson had five kills and two blocks for the U.S., which defeated Mexico in its opener Monday.

Nebraska commits Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Harper Murray are also on the team. Jackson had one kill, two blocks and two aces Tuesday, and Reilly had one kill and two aces.