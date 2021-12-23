Husker middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Callie Schwarzenbach will use her extra year of eligibility, but it will happen at another school.

In the first roster domino to fall this offseason, Schwarzenbach entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to an athletic department spokesperson. The Kearney, Missouri, native will have one year of eligibility left.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker averaged 1.2 kills and 1.2 blocks per set this year while appearing in 17 matches, mostly during the first month of the season while Lauren Stivrins recovered from offseason back surgery.

As a freshman, Schwarzenbach started 35 of 36 matches and recorded a team-high 1.33 blocks per set while adding more than one kill per set at a .291 hitting percentage. She was named to the Big Ten freshman team and earned all-league defensive player of the week honors.

She again started all but one match during her sophomore campaign and averaged a career-best 1.24 kills per set to go with 1.11 blocks.