Husker setter Nicole Drewnick enters transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore setter Nicole Drewnick has entered the transfer portal, according to a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson.

Drewnick opted out of the 2021 spring season in January, as was allowed during the COVID pandemic. She is still enrolled in classes during the spring semester at Nebraska. The Dallas native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Drewnick arrived at NU during the summer of 2019 after moving up her classification by a year. She appeared in 29 matches that fall, often as a serving specialist and setter as part of double switch for the Huskers.

The Huskers will return three setters this fall in junior Nicklin Hames and freshmen Kenndi Orr and Anni Evans, who is a walk-on. Orr, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, is enrolled at Nebraska but cannot play during the spring season.