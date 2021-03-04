Husker volleyball eager for action after they were 'bored out of their minds' last week

LINCOLN — A week ago, all was looking up for Nebraska volleyball.
The fourth-ranked Huskers were coming off their best performance of the year during a sweep of No. 5 Minnesota and were headed for their biggest matches — a showdown at No. 1 Wisconsin.
And then, as has happened so many times in the past year, the best-laid plans were scrapped as the series against the Badgers was postponed and Nebraska (7-1) spent the weekend idle.
Co-captain Nicklin Hames said she isn’t too worried about taking a step back when the Huskers are scheduled to return to competition against Illinois on Friday at 8 p.m.
“I think our team has finally gotten over that hump and we've started to implement what we've been doing in practice in the game,” the junior setter said. “We want to keep that edge that we have. I think we're going to be really focused and excited to play this weekend to show that we're going to continue with that momentum.”
Illinois (2-6) also is familiar with the stop-and-start nature of this season. The Illini had matches against Northwestern on Feb. 9 and 13 postponed. They returned to action Feb. 19-20, losing twice to Ohio State before being sidelined last week as Michigan State paused all activities following several positive COVID tests.
In all, four of the seven Big Ten series last week were postponed.
“It's just the life of COVID,” NU coach John Cook said. “Over half the Big Ten didn't play (last weekend.) You just got to deal with it. We tried to make the best of it over the weekend and try to get back in routine this week.”
Nebraska also experienced a break earlier this year as its matches against Northwestern were postponed hours before they were scheduled to start. That weekend, the Huskers went through their match-day routine and played a scrimmage in front of family members who had traveled to Lincoln for the home opener.
This past weekend, NU didn’t scrimmage, but instead got in a few extra practices and took a three-day mental break. Cook said staying focused is the toughest part of dealing with all the uncertainty, something he’s not immune to either.
“It's more the mental part than the physical part because we're always trying to keep our athletes fresh,” he said. “But it's the mental letdown. You're on it, you're going, you’re grinding and you're in the zone and then all of a sudden, they're bored out of their minds. I was bored this weekend.”
Hames said the hardest part for her has been getting used to dealing with uncertainty and mixing up schedules.
“We're always on a certain routine and you just have to be okay that it's not always going to be the same. You have to expect the unexpected,” she said. “That's something that our team has really done well this year. We've grown a lot with that. You have to be ready to change at any second. You have to be ready to adapt to any situation and what's going on. I think that's hard when your whole life it's been like a routine and it's been set.”
Cook said he’s been impressed with the team's willingness to continue to practice amid the chaos, even after the longest offseason in volleyball history. While he can recall other teams in the past that didn’t want to come to practice, Cook said this group enjoys the workouts.
On top of the daily grind of practice, mental challenges also happen outside the Devaney Center. The monotony of daily life wears on everyone as the players spend most of their time in their apartments going to online classes.
While the separation from others is challenging, Cook said it might add to their enjoyment of practices as they are one of the few times the players can be around other people, socialize and forget about the outside concerns.
“They're still pretty isolated so I think they look forward to this,” he said. “It is like an escape to come here and get away from everything and get something accomplished with other people.”