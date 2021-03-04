Husker volleyball eager for action after they were 'bored out of their minds' last week

Hames said the hardest part for her has been getting used to dealing with uncertainty and mixing up schedules.

“We're always on a certain routine and you just have to be okay that it's not always going to be the same. You have to expect the unexpected,” she said. “That's something that our team has really done well this year. We've grown a lot with that. You have to be ready to change at any second. You have to be ready to adapt to any situation and what's going on. I think that's hard when your whole life it's been like a routine and it's been set.”

Cook said he’s been impressed with the team's willingness to continue to practice amid the chaos, even after the longest offseason in volleyball history. While he can recall other teams in the past that didn’t want to come to practice, Cook said this group enjoys the workouts.

On top of the daily grind of practice, mental challenges also happen outside the Devaney Center. The monotony of daily life wears on everyone as the players spend most of their time in their apartments going to online classes.

While the separation from others is challenging, Cook said it might add to their enjoyment of practices as they are one of the few times the players can be around other people, socialize and forget about the outside concerns.