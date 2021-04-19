Husker volleyball fans were digging being in the stands again

During the middle of a 24-hour shift, David Rebello felt the need to watch volleyball in person on Monday.
While eating dinner at Nebraska Medicine, Rebello was watching highlights from the NCAA volleyball tournament. When he learned that Nebraska was playing in a matter of hours, he got out his phone and secured tickets for its match against Texas.
At the end of his shift at 7 a.m., Rebello went home, got his daughter, Natalia, 9, out of school and along with his son, Mateus, 5, headed to the CHI Health Center for Nebraska’s regional final match.
“I was like, the Cornhuskers are playing tomorrow. I got to get some tickets,” he said. “I started looking for tickets, got some, and here we are.”
Rebello said he’s been waiting for two years to attend a volleyball match since he moved from the East Coast. They’ve been to Nebraska football, wrestling and baseball but hadn’t yet been to volleyball. Usually, he’s a Syracuse fan, but on Monday, he was all in on Nebraska.
“We’ve adopted the Huskers because Nebraska has adopted us,” he said.
Rebello was one of 4,154 who were allowed into the CHI arena on Monday for the first time in the tournament. The first three rounds were played in the convention center in front of fewer than 200 relatives and friends of the players.
Keala Tulioti attended the Huskers' win against Baylor on Sunday as a guest of NU freshman Keonilei Akana. She said the experience felt strange because of the small number of people in the stands, but they made up for the lack of numbers with loud cheers. She returned for the regional final with five of her children ready for a more complete environment.
“Today is going to be even better,” she said.
Many parents took their children out of school for the match, which started at 2:30 p.m.
Jane Mohling of Lincoln wasn’t planning to attend, but when she checked the ticket prices at 5 a.m., they had dropped to a more affordable range, so she took that as a sign.
She brought her two children, Evan and Emersyn, with her and was looking forward to a piece of normalcy.
“I was excited for it, so I pulled the plug and then I pulled them out of school,” she said. “I was never allowed to skip school for something like this.”
Diane Decker of Omaha locked up her tickets three weeks ago, but those were for the evening session. When the NCAA announced that the Huskers would play in the first two matches, she bought more tickets.
Decker's original plan was to go with her mother, but she had just returned from a trip from Colorado, so instead, she brought her husband and two school-age daughters to the match.
Once fans got into the arena, they were looking forward to some sense of normalcy and worrying about how the Huskers would perform. Would Lauren Stivrins play? Would the Huskers get out to a fast start? How would the Longhorns react to walking outside their hotel to see snow in April?
Frank Roback of Ceresco said he was looking forward to eating hot dogs and yelling. His son-in-law Dylan Schenk was anticipating group celebrations after a big play.
Andrea Hoffart said she was looking forward to enjoying volleyball for a few hours and was happy to be at a live sporting event again.
“It feels like the real world is all good,” she said. “We were super excited that we were able to get tickets.”
Texas junior Logan Eggleston of Texas said she joked with her freshmen teammates that this was their first real college game because it was their first played in front of fans, even if they were rooting against them.
“It was just cool to see so many people dedicated to volleyball and just having a good time watching a super high-level game," she said. "I was happy to finally be in front of so many people again."
Nebraska coach John Cook said that he enjoyed having fans in the stands again and that he hopes to see capacity crowds in the fall. He said playing all season in mostly empty arenas left him with an empty feeling.
“I never thought how much we would miss having full arenas and big crowds. Whether you're home or on the road, you really missed that,” Cook said. “I appreciate the fans that came out today and cheered us. They're awesome as always, but man, do we miss it and hope we can get back to normal.”