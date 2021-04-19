Husker volleyball fans were digging being in the stands again

Keala Tulioti attended the Huskers' win against Baylor on Sunday as a guest of NU freshman Keonilei Akana. She said the experience felt strange because of the small number of people in the stands, but they made up for the lack of numbers with loud cheers. She returned for the regional final with five of her children ready for a more complete environment.

“Today is going to be even better,” she said.

Many parents took their children out of school for the match, which started at 2:30 p.m.

Jane Mohling of Lincoln wasn’t planning to attend, but when she checked the ticket prices at 5 a.m., they had dropped to a more affordable range, so she took that as a sign.

She brought her two children, Evan and Emersyn, with her and was looking forward to a piece of normalcy.

“I was excited for it, so I pulled the plug and then I pulled them out of school,” she said. “I was never allowed to skip school for something like this.”

Diane Decker of Omaha locked up her tickets three weeks ago, but those were for the evening session. When the NCAA announced that the Huskers would play in the first two matches, she bought more tickets.