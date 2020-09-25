Husker volleyball has a start date, but Big Ten schedule remains uncertain

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The stress is gone for Nebraska volleyball players, coaches and fans. They will finally get their season — it will just be five months later and look much different.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that fall 2020 championships will be played in spring 2021. For volleyball, that means a season start date of Jan. 22 with a championship — possibly in Omaha — April 23 and 25. The postseason tournament will also shrink from 64 teams to 48.

Nebraska will play just conference opponents, but the Big Ten has yet to finalize the schedule. Coach John Cook said Friday he doesn’t know if volleyball scheduling has been discussed by Big Ten officials, who had been prioritizing football. However, league volleyball coaches, including Cook, have lobbied for a 10- or 11-week regular season with two matches per week.

“That would be very close to a full season, minus a few weeks and a few matches,” Cook said. “But we feel that level of competition will prepare you for the NCAA tournament and being able to compete with anybody, any other conference or team in the country.”

Cook said on his podcast released Friday by the Husker Sports Network that the Huskers could travel to Minnesota and play the Gophers twice over a weekend. The same would be done for a Big Ten opponent coming to Lincoln.