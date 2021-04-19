Husker volleyball loses to Texas in NCAA tournament

Playing in front of a large crowd for the first time during the NCAA tournament, No. 4 seed Texas dashed the hopes of a partisan crowd of approximately 4,000 fans as it defeated No. 4 seed Nebraska 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 Monday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields led Texas with 18 kills each. The Longhorns hit .336 for the match.
Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik paced Nebraska with 15 kills. The Huskers added nine ace serves but hit only .171. Kayla Caffey recorded eight kills and five blocks, while Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins finished with seven kills each.
Texas (26-1) grabbed an early lead at 11-7, but the Huskers rallied to tie the match up at 13-13. UT answered with four straight points as Eggleston recorded an ace and back-row kill during the run. After UT led 23-19, the Huskers scored three straight. They had a chance for a fourth point after a Longhorn free ball, but Jazz Sweet was blocked at the net. Texas closed out the set two points later.
After a tight start to the second set, the Huskers took the first sizable lead with a 4-0 run on a kill and ace from Sun and two kills from Kubik. NU controlled the rest of the set as errors plagued Texas with five service errors and four blocking errors.
Nebraska led 6-3 in the third set, but the Longhorns took control with five straight points, including back-to-back aces from Eggleston. After just one ace in the first two sets, UT recorded five in the set. Fields took over late as Texas ran away. The 6-foot-2 opposite had seven kills in the set, including five on UT’s last six points.
The Huskers switched their starting rotation in the fourth set, moving Stivrins to the front row. She responded with three kills on her first three swings. NU took a 13-8 lead after seven straight points that included two aces from Kenzie Knuckles.
Texas stormed back with a 7-1 run, which included three blocks and an ace, to jump in front 15-14. The Huskers tied the set at 16-16, but back-to-back kills from Eggleston gave Texas the lead for good.
The Longhorns qualified for the national semifinals for the first time since 2016.
