Husker volleyball loses to Texas in NCAA tournament

Playing in front of a large crowd for the first time during the NCAA tournament, No. 4 seed Texas dashed the hopes of a partisan crowd of approximately 4,000 fans as it defeated No. 4 seed Nebraska 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 Monday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields led Texas with 18 kills each. The Longhorns hit .336 for the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik paced Nebraska with 15 kills. The Huskers added nine ace serves but hit only .171. Kayla Caffey recorded eight kills and five blocks, while Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins finished with seven kills each.

Texas (26-1) grabbed an early lead at 11-7, but the Huskers rallied to tie the match up at 13-13. UT answered with four straight points as Eggleston recorded an ace and back-row kill during the run. After UT led 23-19, the Huskers scored three straight. They had a chance for a fourth point after a Longhorn free ball, but Jazz Sweet was blocked at the net. Texas closed out the set two points later.

After a tight start to the second set, the Huskers took the first sizable lead with a 4-0 run on a kill and ace from Sun and two kills from Kubik. NU controlled the rest of the set as errors plagued Texas with five service errors and four blocking errors.