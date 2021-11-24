Husker volleyball must be clutch to snap six-match losing streak to Wisconsin

Last time out against the Badgers, NU led 19-17 in the first set and also were tied at 24 before Wisconsin won the final two rallies. The Huskers also led 18-17 in the third set before falling 25-23.

The issue isn’t new as the Huskers gave away sets early, but in their losses, they had multiple opportunities to win sets or the match.

In the first loss of the season, Nebraska failed to convert two match points to earn a sweep against Utah. The Huskers also lost in the fifth set after leading 13-12.

During league play, NU wilted against Minnesota allowing the Gophers to score the final six points of the match as it dropped the fifth set 15-9.

Against Ohio State, the Huskers led 24-22 in the first set but dropped both set points. It had one more chance at 25-24 but lost the next three points and the set. In the third set, NU was up 21-19 before the Buckeyes won six of the next eight rallies.

Recently the Huskers have reversed the trend by winning sets against Maryland and Penn State despite trailing late.