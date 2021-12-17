Husker volleyball notes: For Kenzie Knuckles, a national title is more important than graduation

“It was a no-win situation,” Cook said. “They wouldn't talk to me during the Final Four. So it was just a relief to get it over with ... I was really proud of both teams but just really glad to be a part of that match because it was an epic match.”

Familiar settings

Grace Loberg and Sydney Hilley played in Nationwide Arena in 2016 as part of the Under Armor All-America game, the top all-star contest for prep athletes. Hilley said Loberg showed her a photo from the event on Friday and they were in the same locker room that Wisconsin is using for this year’s Final Four.

In April, NU freshman Lindsay Krause won a club junior national championship with Premier Nebraska in Columbus. Now she has a chance to add a college national title in the same city.

New swag

When the Huskers arrived at the arena on Thursday before their semifinal match, they sported new jackets with the phrase “The journey makes the story better,” on the back. Senior setter Nicklin Hames said the phrase encompasses their tournament run and the trials they’ve had to conquer to reach the Final Four.