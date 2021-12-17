Husker volleyball notes: For Kenzie Knuckles, a national title is more important than graduation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The answer wasn’t what Nebraska coach John Cook wanted to hear, but at least Kenzie Knuckles was honest.
Knuckles will have a momentous Saturday as she will play for a national championship as well as earn her bachelor’s degree in marketing in just three years.
When asked about her day, the junior defensive specialist was clear about her priorities, while Cook plugged his ears.
“The Natty is more important to me than the graduation,” Knuckles said. “I think we're all excited for the game tomorrow, and it's everything that we've been working for this whole season. So, we can't wait.”
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey also earned her diploma this weekend as she completed her master’s degree in Teaching Learning & Teacher Education.
Badger flashbask
Saturday night will be the second time Nebraska and Wisconsin will play for a championship. The first came in 2000 during John Cook’s first year as head coach, which was two years after he left Wisconsin.
Cook said the situation was stressful for him. He recruited almost the entire Badger lineup and he was dealing with the tension of an undefeated season for NU.
“It was a no-win situation,” Cook said. “They wouldn't talk to me during the Final Four. So it was just a relief to get it over with ... I was really proud of both teams but just really glad to be a part of that match because it was an epic match.”
Familiar settings
Grace Loberg and Sydney Hilley played in Nationwide Arena in 2016 as part of the Under Armor All-America game, the top all-star contest for prep athletes. Hilley said Loberg showed her a photo from the event on Friday and they were in the same locker room that Wisconsin is using for this year’s Final Four.
In April, NU freshman Lindsay Krause won a club junior national championship with Premier Nebraska in Columbus. Now she has a chance to add a college national title in the same city.
New swag
When the Huskers arrived at the arena on Thursday before their semifinal match, they sported new jackets with the phrase “The journey makes the story better,” on the back. Senior setter Nicklin Hames said the phrase encompasses their tournament run and the trials they’ve had to conquer to reach the Final Four.
“A lot of people didn't believe in us, and we've been through this journey this entire season up and down and it wasn't always perfect. But here we are and we're excited,” she said. “Those are like our favorite sweatshirts we've ever gotten. They're really cool.”
Ready for primetime
When Nebraska and Wisconsin played on Black Friday with the regular-season Big Ten title on the line, the masses tuned in. The match set a BTN record for a volleyball match with 375,000 viewers. The previous high was 266,000 viewers for a match between Wisconsin and Penn State in 2019.
The national championship match in April between Kentucky and Texas drew an audience of 696,000, which was the most-watched show on ESPN2 that month.
Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield is expecting a big audience for Saturday’s title match.
“I wouldn't be surprised if tomorrow night isn't the most-watched volleyball match in history,” he said. “I think it's set up to be very compelling.”
Elite in the classroom
Sophomore setter Anni Evans earned the Elite 90 Award on Thursday, which is given to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point average among the four teams in the national semifinals.
Evans, a psychology major, carries a 3.972 GPA. The Waverly graduate joins Sydney Townsend, who won the award in 2016 and 2017.