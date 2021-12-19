Husker volleyball notes: John Cook made the most out of his challenges in the championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska coach John Cook made the most of his challenges in the title match. He was successful in three of his four uses of the replay system.

Cook lost his first challenge in the second set but was successful in the third set when he was looking for a challenge on a Madi Kubik attack. The line judge indicated a touch but was overruled by the up-official. The replay proved the line judge was correct. In the fourth set, a replay review turned a Lindsay Krause error into a Krause kill.

The most dramatic came on what appeared to be a match-winning point. Cook flashed the green card saying Kubik caught fingertips with her attack, and again, was correct to extend the match.

During the regular season, the Big Ten used a system where coaches received two green cards and only lost them if they incorrectly challenged a play. During the NCAA tournament, teams received a total of three challenges no matter the outcome, plus an additional one if the match goes to five sets.

Cook said he was in favor of the experimental Big Ten rule for all matches.