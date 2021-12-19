Husker volleyball notes: John Cook made the most out of his challenges in the championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska coach John Cook made the most of his challenges in the title match. He was successful in three of his four uses of the replay system.
Cook lost his first challenge in the second set but was successful in the third set when he was looking for a challenge on a Madi Kubik attack. The line judge indicated a touch but was overruled by the up-official. The replay proved the line judge was correct. In the fourth set, a replay review turned a Lindsay Krause error into a Krause kill.
The most dramatic came on what appeared to be a match-winning point. Cook flashed the green card saying Kubik caught fingertips with her attack, and again, was correct to extend the match.
During the regular season, the Big Ten used a system where coaches received two green cards and only lost them if they incorrectly challenged a play. During the NCAA tournament, teams received a total of three challenges no matter the outcome, plus an additional one if the match goes to five sets.
Cook said he was in favor of the experimental Big Ten rule for all matches.
“I thought it was great because you really got to think about the challenge,” he said. “Then of course if you're confident you'll get it back. Whereas there have been matches in the past, I've gone through three challenges in the first two games, and then you're done. ... It feels more fair or something.”
Mighty Smrek
Anna Smrek was the biggest player on the court — literally and figuratively.
The 6-foot-9 Wisconsin freshman earned the most outstanding player award for the Final Four after two impressive performances. Smrek recorded 20 kills at a .704 clip against Louisville in the semifinal and then added 14 kills and seven blocks with a .429 hitting percentage in the title match versus Nebraska.
“She didn't flinch,” Sheffield said. “For a kid that just turned 18, she was obviously pretty comfortable in the environment, which is really impressive.”
Smrek was joined on the all-tournament team by her super senior teammates, middle blocker Dana Rettke and setter Sydney Hilley. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior setter Nicklin Hames made the team for Nebraska. Also represented were Leketor Member-Meneh of Pitt and Anna DeBeer of Louisville.
Big blocked
Wisconsin's 24 blocks were the most ever by a Husker opponent in the rally-scoring era and were the most by an opponent in Cook's tenure as Nebraska's head coach.
The previous record was 20 by Minnesota in a four-set victory in the spring 2021 season.
Packed house
The attendance of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena set a new record for an NCAA volleyball match. The previous record was set at the 2017 championship match, where Nebraska beat Florida in front of 18,516 fans at the Sprint Center.
The Huskers have now been involved in the seven largest volleyball crowds in NCAA history and 10 of the top 11. The lone exception was the title match in 2016, which was also at Nationwide Arena and ranks as No. 8 on the list.
NCAA success
In Cook’s 22 seasons as Nebraska’s coach, seven of those have ended in the title match, which is 32 percent. Cook is now 4-3 in championship finals.
After 100 postseason matches at NU, Cook is 82-18 in the NCAA tournament. His .820 postseason winning percentage at Nebraska is the top mark in NCAA history among any coach with at least 20 NCAA tournament matches at one school.
Also, senior Lauren Stivrins’ 24 career postseason matches are the most in Nebraska history and tie for the most in NCAA history.