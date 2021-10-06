Husker volleyball notes: Lauren Stivrins feels healthy but hasn't reached her full potential

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins’ back is just fine, thank you for asking.
The Nebraska middle blocker, who made her season debut last weekend, said her surgically-repaired back has felt great for a few weeks. Even though she feels healthy, Stivrins said she hasn’t reached her potential despite an impressive stat line of 18 kills in two sweeps while hitting .556.
“I don't quite jump as high as I used to so sometimes I get blocked or don't finish a block move more frequently than I used to,” she said on Wednesday. “I’m still figuring it out, day by day.”
Her return was the end of a long journey that began last year when she hurt her back in a non-volleyball activity and it flared up at the NCAA tournament.
NU coach John Cook said he wanted to shut her down before the postseason, but Stivrins talked him out of it. The three-time All-American sat out the regional semifinal match against Baylor and played in the season-ending loss to Texas.
Stivrins said had she finished the spring season healthy, she likely would not have taken advantage of the extra year she was afforded because of the COVID pandemic. But while she doesn’t have anything left to prove, Stivrins wanted to return to get Nebraska back on track of being an annual Final Four team.
While there was a brief moment where Cook didn't know if she would come back, his only uncertainty would be her recovery timeline.
Stivrins said after surgery she lost almost 20 pounds, 11 of which was muscle. Since coming back, her focus has been heavy on getting back to playing shape. Because she has a limited school schedule, Stivrins can revolve her schedule around volleyball.
“She’s in pro-mode right now,” he said. “For her, it’s focus on volleyball, rehab, lift, come to practice, recover, next day.”
Stivrins said it was hard at times to sit out, but she enjoyed the perspective of watching her teammates step up and figure out how to succeed without her on the court. Even though she told her teammates not to vote for her as a captain, they elected her to be their leader for the third straight year.
“Everyone stepped out so much and it was really cool to see some of the younger people emerge as leaders that weren't necessarily before,” she said. “Anytime you get to sit out and watch, you learn so much more than if you're actually playing, so hopefully I can take some of those things that I learned and bring them out there.”
Stivrins said the ovation she received from the fans when she was introduced in the starting lineup on Friday against Michigan was one of her favorite moments in the Devaney Center, along with winning the 2017 Big Ten title and the warm welcome her sister, Amber, received when Georgia played at NU earlier this season and Lauren got to watch her play in college for the first time.
Cook said having Stivrins back on the court changes the complexion of the Huskers drastically. She’s very competitive and wants to win, which spreads to others. Plus, she’s pretty talented.
“It gives us a lot,” he said. “She’s a first-team All-American. We don’t have a lot of those hanging out here right now.”
Hames moves up
Senior setter Nicklin Hames moved up to fourth all-time for career assists on Sunday against Michigan State. She passed Nikki Stricker, who had 3,786 from 1990-93.
“I didn’t even know,” Hames said of her moving up to No. 4. “Someone texted me congrats, and I was like ‘For what?”
Hames now has 3,816 career assists, including 405 this season. Next up on the list is Greichaly Cepero at 3,987. Hames trails Kelly Hunter, who is No. 2 on the all-time list and No. 1 during the rally-scoring era, by 309 assists. Fiona Nepo tops the career chart with 4,824.
Lauenstein growing her IQ
While Lindsay Krause has caught fire since Big Ten play started with 3.31 kills per set on a .425 hitting percentage, Cook said fellow freshman opposite Whitney Lauenstein is still competing for playing time. The Waverly product has been utilized as a part of a double sub to provide a more physical block in place of Hames.
Cook said while she has a great arm swing, foot placement and hits the ball at a high velocity, the one area she still has to improve is building her awareness of the game to get on the court.
“She just has to improve her volleyball IQ, get more experience playing at this level and understand all the little plays that happen,” he said. “She's just not used for all that yet. But she's getting great training and she is in the mix.”