Husker volleyball notes: Lauren Stivrins feels healthy but hasn't reached her full potential

Stivrins said after surgery she lost almost 20 pounds, 11 of which was muscle. Since coming back, her focus has been heavy on getting back to playing shape. Because she has a limited school schedule, Stivrins can revolve her schedule around volleyball.

“She’s in pro-mode right now,” he said. “For her, it’s focus on volleyball, rehab, lift, come to practice, recover, next day.”

Stivrins said it was hard at times to sit out, but she enjoyed the perspective of watching her teammates step up and figure out how to succeed without her on the court. Even though she told her teammates not to vote for her as a captain, they elected her to be their leader for the third straight year.

“Everyone stepped out so much and it was really cool to see some of the younger people emerge as leaders that weren't necessarily before,” she said. “Anytime you get to sit out and watch, you learn so much more than if you're actually playing, so hopefully I can take some of those things that I learned and bring them out there.”