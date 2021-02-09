Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska delivers on serving hype

The recipe to being a successful serving team is to be aggressive and not take an easy approach and just try to get it in, Cook said.

“It’s like driving an Indy 500 car, you’re on the edge of crashing or on the edge of missing it, but you have to have to go as fast and as hard as you can,” he said. “It’s a fine line and they have to trust their technique and training.”

Coach Support

During the fall, Cook was in frequent contact with other coaches at Nebraska to learn about how they were dealing with the pandemic and keeping the student-athletes safe. Cook said he’s been on frequent Zoom calls with women’s basketball coach Amy Williams, women’s gymnastics coach Heather Brink and swimming and diving coach Pablo Morales.

“We've probably interacted more than we ever have in a normal year,” he said.

Cook said he hasn’t communicated as much with the men’s sports because they are all in their own bubble. He asked the football staff and how they handle breaks and run safe practices in addition to talking to men’s basketball about how they dealt with their outbreak last month.

The big lesson he learned from his conversations with other coaches is there is a lot they can’t control.