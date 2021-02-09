Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska delivers on serving hype

LINCOLN — Before the season started, Nebraska coach John Cook said they had eight starter-caliber servers on its roster. So far this season, the Huskers have delivered on that hype.
After two weekends of play, seven NU players have combined for 26 ace serves. As a team, the Huskers are tied for the league lead with two ace serves per set. Among teams that have played at least 10 sets the season, NU is tied for 12th in the nation.
It's early in the season, but those numbers represent an improvement from the 2019 season when the Huskers averaged just 1.1 aces per set.
“We've put a lot of emphasis into it, and trying to reward the people that do a good job with it,” Cook said. “I tell them every day it's the most important drill that we do.”
Over the weekend, No. 4 Nebraska finished with 15 aces and 15 service errors against Maryland.
Cook said they measure their serving success with two main metrics: the ace-to-error ratio and an efficiency mark that measures how well opponents handle each serve.
Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun leads the Huskers with eight aces, but the overall depth of quality servers is more of the Huskers’ strength as seven different players have recorded an ace.
In previous seasons, Cook said he critiqued sophomore Madi Kubik and freshman Anni Evans for their serving technique, but the work they’ve put in is starting to pay off. Evans had an ace on her first collegiate serve on Friday while Kubik recorded three aces on Saturday.
The recipe to being a successful serving team is to be aggressive and not take an easy approach and just try to get it in, Cook said.
“It’s like driving an Indy 500 car, you’re on the edge of crashing or on the edge of missing it, but you have to have to go as fast and as hard as you can,” he said. “It’s a fine line and they have to trust their technique and training.”
Coach Support
During the fall, Cook was in frequent contact with other coaches at Nebraska to learn about how they were dealing with the pandemic and keeping the student-athletes safe. Cook said he’s been on frequent Zoom calls with women’s basketball coach Amy Williams, women’s gymnastics coach Heather Brink and swimming and diving coach Pablo Morales.
“We've probably interacted more than we ever have in a normal year,” he said.
Cook said he hasn’t communicated as much with the men’s sports because they are all in their own bubble. He asked the football staff and how they handle breaks and run safe practices in addition to talking to men’s basketball about how they dealt with their outbreak last month.
The big lesson he learned from his conversations with other coaches is there is a lot they can’t control.
“I want to listen and learn as much as I can so we can avoid potentially making any mistakes,” he said.
NCAA setup
Last week, the NCAA announced that Omaha will host the entirety of this year’s 48-team NCAA tournament. The logistics are being sorted out, but it will use the CHI Health Center Arena and the Convention Center for matches.
The challenge will be in the first round with multiple games happening at the same time. Cook said he hopes they don’t just recreate a club atmosphere by placing sport courts on top of the cement of the convention center floor.
Cook’s preference is bringing in wood floors or Taraflex and having each match play in their own stadium.
“I was figuring out you know you have at least 16 matches the first day,” he said. “So you're going to have to stagger them and you probably need about three or four mini-arenas in there to make it really nice. That’s what I hope they do and Omaha will take care of the rest.”
Getting rowdy
For Nebraska’s home opener, fans were limited to the 100 people on coaches’ and players’ pass lists. During the match, the Devaney Center was eerily quiet, but some fans tried their best.
One group of Nebraska football players tried to distract Terrapin servers. One fan shouted “Hey, batter, batter, batter” before a Maryland serve, which resulted in a service error. The fans got bolder as the match went on with shouting and other changes. They may have helped contribute to the Terrapins’ 10 service errors.
“I love it. Someone has got to do it, right?” senior Lauren Stivrins said. “It was so fun. Those are most of our friends anyways. It was a lot of fun to have a little flava in the audience... Even though there were not many people there, they still made the most of it and so did we.”