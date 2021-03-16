Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska motivated for midweek match against Iowa

LINCOLN — In a normal year, Nebraska coach John Cook would be packing his bags and preparing for a week-long trip to Hawaii as a part of beach volleyball’s annual spring break trip.
This year is far from normal. So instead of preparing for the sun and beaches, Cook and the fifth-ranked Huskers boarded a plane for a midweek match against Iowa on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“I just keep thinking we should be in Hawaii right now,” Cook said. “It was a year ago when this pandemic thing hit and we were one day out from getting on a plane to go to Hawaii.”
While it’s tough to compare Iowa City and Hawaii, the Huskers are regaining a bit of normalcy this week as they play their lone scheduled midweek match against the Hawkeyes (3-11).
In a normal Big Ten season, most teams play a midweek match and one on the weekend. However, in order to reduce travel and expenses, teams play the same team twice in the same location. The exception comes this week for Nebraska as each Big Ten team has one split home-and-home series with their nearest rival.
While playing in two different gyms this week might not seem like a big deal, it can provide some comfort to the players.
“It might even feel a little bit more normal because it is more like last season,” sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik said.
NU practiced longer than usual on Monday because of the different schedule this week. Cook said he was pleased with the effort in practice and didn’t sense any hangover from the Huskers’ five-set loss to No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. In fact, he said the change of routine and the mid-week match might help motivate NU.
“I think the players are going to be really excited to play and try to be better than we were Saturday,” Cook said. “They get an opportunity (Wednesday) as opposed to waiting until Friday so I think it's a real positive this week.”
Right side fine-tuning
The one position Nebraska isn't receiving consistent production spot for most of the past month has been the right-side hitter.
Riley Zuhn earned the starting spot at the beginning of the season and played well for the first two series. However, during the next six matches, she managed just 13 kills and 14 errors. After hitting .291 after four matches, Zuhn's hitting percentage has dropped to .128 for the season.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore played her best match in more than a month against Ohio State on Friday with six kills on a .357 hitting percentage in three sets of action but struggled again on Saturday with more errors (4) than kills (3).
Jazz Sweet, who had started on the right side for the previous three seasons, hasn’t fared much better. She has made two starts and played in 22 sets, but has just 13 kills, eight of which came in one match against Rutgers. She's also hitting .103 with nine hitting errors.
Cook said he doesn’t have an easy explanation why neither of them is finding much success terminating or playing consistently, but both have been putting in extra time after practice to work on details. He said they need to have a competitive mindset and play without fear of being taken out of the lineup if they mess up.
“It's like you're a fine-tuned racecar and right now we're not running all cylinders out there,” he said. “ We’ve got to overhaul the engine. We got to retune it, We got to keep working at it and get somebody with confidence going over there.”
RPI madness
When it comes tournament time, the NCAA selection committee typically used the RPI rankings to evaluate wins losses and a team’s strength of schedule.
However, without teams playing non-conference schedules and a wide disparity in the number of matches played, the RPI will likely not be of much use for this postseason.
Fairfield, which is 4-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, sits atop the second edition of the rankings and is followed by Sacred Heart (8-3, Northeastern Conference), UNLV (7-0, Mountain West) and Bowling Green (15-0, MAC)
Nebraska checks in at No. 53, which was an improvement of 25 spots from the initial rankings last week. Meanwhile, Wisconsin, which sits atop the AVCA Coaches Poll, is No. 70 in the RPI.