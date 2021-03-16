Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska motivated for midweek match against Iowa

NU practiced longer than usual on Monday because of the different schedule this week. Cook said he was pleased with the effort in practice and didn’t sense any hangover from the Huskers’ five-set loss to No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. In fact, he said the change of routine and the mid-week match might help motivate NU.

“I think the players are going to be really excited to play and try to be better than we were Saturday,” Cook said. “They get an opportunity (Wednesday) as opposed to waiting until Friday so I think it's a real positive this week.”

Right side fine-tuning

The one position Nebraska isn't receiving consistent production spot for most of the past month has been the right-side hitter.

Riley Zuhn earned the starting spot at the beginning of the season and played well for the first two series. However, during the next six matches, she managed just 13 kills and 14 errors. After hitting .291 after four matches, Zuhn's hitting percentage has dropped to .128 for the season.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore played her best match in more than a month against Ohio State on Friday with six kills on a .357 hitting percentage in three sets of action but struggled again on Saturday with more errors (4) than kills (3).