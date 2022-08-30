Husker volleyball notes: Setter Kennedi Orr sees room to grow after first weekend as starter

LINCOLN — Kennedi Orr feels like she is steadily finding her rhythm in her first year as a starting setter for the Huskers. When asked to grade herself for the three matches last weekend, she said she would give herself a B.

“I think I have a lot to improve on, but I think I still did a pretty good job,” Orr said.

Orr said that while she was a little nervous going into the first game, the nerves quickly went away once she started playing with her teammates.

“That’s what’s so great about our team,” Orr said. “If we get nervous we can just look at each other.”

Orr said that this week the team has been working on serving, an area they struggled in last weekend.

She said a personal goal of hers is to improve her choices while setting.

Not worried about rankings

Nebraska didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.

“They deserved it, they proved it,” Nebraska coach John Cook said Tuesday after his team beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine over the weekend. “We played some good teams, but Pepperdine is not ranked top 10. I’m assuming that’s it. They played great — let ’em have it.”

Cook said he and his team don’t worry about rankings.

“I’m more worried that we’re last in aces per game,” Cook said of NU’s ranking in the Big Ten. Footwork, positioning, service receiving patterns and blocking technique made his list of corrections.