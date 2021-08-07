Husker volleyball notes: Stivrins says excitement over her return made her more excited, too

LINCOLN — A week ago, Lauren Stivrins didn’t know her plans for fall, but on Friday, she revealed that she would be returning to Nebraska to take advantage of her extra year of eligibility.
During the last few weeks, Stivrins said she did a lot of thinking and talking with Brett Haskell, NU’s director of sport psychology. In the end, even though she doesn’t know when she’ll return to the court as she recovers from back surgery, deciding before the season was best for her and to give her teammates clarity.
Most importantly, Stivrins said she is at peace with her decision.
“I just spent that time ... reflecting and trying to decide what was best for me, and I think it was me staying here for another year,” Stirvrins said. “Just to have everyone get so excited (about my announcement) made me even more excited as well.”
In her first interview since last season, Stivrins said she first realized that she had problems with her back during the spring after talking with Lexi Sun, her roommate and fellow senior. Sun dealt with back problems during her first year at Nebraska in 2018 that caused her to miss the first eight matches of the season.
“We relate on a lot of those struggles because we're so used to playing and being in the gym all the time,” Sun said. “It's a hard thing to go through and so just to be able to talk to her about some of the same things we're going through. Yeah, it's interesting, obviously not what we would want, but we can relate."
Even though they deal with nagging injuries all the time, Stivrins described her pain to Sun in the spring. Sun said she experienced the same pains and sensations when dealing with her injury, which didn’t require surgery. Stivrins went and saw the training staff the following day and underwent an MRI, which confirmed the injury.
“It is nice to have someone like that who's gone through it all and who is also the closest friend on the team just supporting you throughout the whole process,” Stivrins said.
Stivrins doesn’t have a timeline for her return. She still hasn’t done any on-court work but began lifting weights during the past week.
No captains yet
After Nicklin Hames and Stivrins served as captains for the past two seasons, the Huskers did not announce their leadership structure for the season at media day.
Hames said they will name captains at some point, but this summer, they worked on having everyone on the roster take on some leadership responsibilities.
"A lot of the stuff we did with (Haskell) is everyone, in some sense, getting into their own leadership role," she said. "I think that's going to be super important to having everyone step up in those moments if someone's having a bad day. We've worked a lot, and I think everyone's grown in a sense of leadership.”
Stivrins said she didn’t want to be a captain this year as she recovers from her injury, but she wanted to empower her teammates to step up during her extra season.
“I shouldn't be here anymore,” Stivrins said. “It should be someone else's turn to step up. I'm still going to be the leader, and I'm still going to voice my opinions and try and help out where I can. But it's definitely time for someone else to step up and for me to be here to help someone else.”
Zuhn, Gabel done playing
NU coach John Cook announced that outside hitter Riley Zuhn is taking a medical hardship and is done playing volleyball at Nebraska.
As a sophomore, Zuhn had 60 kills on a .123 hitting percentage to go with 27 blocks in 44 sets. She started the season strong with breakout performances against Indiana and Maryland, including a line of 11 kills with a .500 hitting percentage against the Terrapins on Feb. 6.
But she struggled the rest of the year, as she only had more kills than errors in two of the next nine matches. Zuhn suffered a foot injury that ended her season in March. She was also seen wearing a sling at later matches. Zuhn will remain at Nebraska to complete her master's degree.
“She just had so many things that were going wrong for her physically trying to play at this level, and it just made sense for her,” Cook said. “It wasn't worth it anymore. Her body just couldn't take the level of training at this level ... it was the wisest decision for her long term.”
Sophomore Emma Gabel is also no longer with the team. She appeared in just three sets this spring season but provided a spark each time she entered the match. She tore her ACL during her senior year at Lincoln Pius X and redshirted her first season at Nebraska.
Hildebrand absent, Hunter back
The only absence from media day was associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand. The second-year coach was finishing up his responsibilities as the director of coaching for the U.S. beach volleyball program. The women’s duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal on Friday in Tokyo and credited him during their postmatch interview. Hildebrand was flying back from Japan on Saturday and plans to be at the first practice on Monday.
Kelly Hunter also makes her return to the coaching staff as the volunteer assistant coach. The former Husker All-America setter was a graduate manager for the 2019 season and a volunteer assistant last season but left the team for six weeks to play in the Athletes Unlimited professional league. She returned for the NCAA tournament in April after the professional season ended.