Husker volleyball notes: Stivrins says excitement over her return made her more excited, too

LINCOLN — A week ago, Lauren Stivrins didn’t know her plans for fall, but on Friday, she revealed that she would be returning to Nebraska to take advantage of her extra year of eligibility.

During the last few weeks, Stivrins said she did a lot of thinking and talking with Brett Haskell, NU’s director of sport psychology. In the end, even though she doesn’t know when she’ll return to the court as she recovers from back surgery, deciding before the season was best for her and to give her teammates clarity.

Most importantly, Stivrins said she is at peace with her decision.

“I just spent that time ... reflecting and trying to decide what was best for me, and I think it was me staying here for another year,” Stirvrins said. “Just to have everyone get so excited (about my announcement) made me even more excited as well.”

In her first interview since last season, Stivrins said she first realized that she had problems with her back during the spring after talking with Lexi Sun, her roommate and fellow senior. Sun dealt with back problems during her first year at Nebraska in 2018 that caused her to miss the first eight matches of the season.