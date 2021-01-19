Husker volleyball notes: Sun's last season?; No suspension for Sweet; Competition in the middle

While she could return for another season in the fall, Sun hasn’t made any decisions about her future yet. But she is treating the spring as if it were her last, so she doesn’t miss any opportunities and focuses on the task ahead of them.

“I am preparing for my last season,” Sun said. “I don’t want to make expectations or place any expectations on teammates that I will come back and give it my all this season. I want to focus on what’s in front of us and not think too far ahead.”

Sweet not suspended

Cook said senior Jazz Sweet will not miss any playing time this weekend after she was cited on suspicion of DUI in October. He’s talked to her numerous times about the incident and how she can grow from it.

"She’s done everything that she’s been required to do," he said. "She’s worked really hard. She’s had some great discussions about what she’s learned through all of that."

Cook said he’s seen players deal with issues they haven’t had to before because of the delays and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“These athletes need routines,” he said. “And when they are not in routines is when stuff that is not healthy or good for them happens.”