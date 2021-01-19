Husker volleyball notes: Sun's last season?; No suspension for Sweet; Competition in the middle

LINCOLN — Last year in the middle of the longest athletics break in her life, Lexi Sun didn’t hit a volleyball for almost a month.
Sun spent time at home near San Diego during the fall while she waited for Nebraska volleyball season to restart. But that wasn't a vacation.
Sun worked out in a newly built gym in her sister’s garage, ran stairs and worked out on the beach. That helped the senior outside hitter post the most improved score in the Huskers' performance index testing during the fall.
“Out of all the girls on the team, I had a great situation in working out, staying in shape and preparing for the season even when everything was shut down,” Sun said.
When she returned to campus for fall practices, Sun focused on being more creative with her attacks and becoming an emotional leader on a team full of strong personalities.
NU coach John Cook said Sun's skill set allows her to impact a game in nearly every facet: hitting, blocking, passing and serving. But she needs to take pride in doing all the little things to improve upon her All-America status from last season.
“The question is, can you do that night after night after night and day after day?” Cook said. “She can be one of the strongest players in the Big Ten Conference when she’s dialed in.”
While she could return for another season in the fall, Sun hasn’t made any decisions about her future yet. But she is treating the spring as if it were her last, so she doesn’t miss any opportunities and focuses on the task ahead of them.
“I am preparing for my last season,” Sun said. “I don’t want to make expectations or place any expectations on teammates that I will come back and give it my all this season. I want to focus on what’s in front of us and not think too far ahead.”
Sweet not suspended
Cook said senior Jazz Sweet will not miss any playing time this weekend after she was cited on suspicion of DUI in October. He’s talked to her numerous times about the incident and how she can grow from it.
"She’s done everything that she’s been required to do," he said. "She’s worked really hard. She’s had some great discussions about what she’s learned through all of that."
Cook said he’s seen players deal with issues they haven’t had to before because of the delays and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“These athletes need routines,” he said. “And when they are not in routines is when stuff that is not healthy or good for them happens.”
Who is in the middle?
Cook did not say who would start at middle blocker for the Huskers.
Returning All-American Lauren Stivrins would seem to be a shoo-in, but the other spot will likely be determined in practice this week. Junior Callie Schwarzenbach started last season and is competing with two newcomers: junior transfer Kayla Caffey and freshman Kalynn Meyer.
Sun said the battle between those three has helped out the entire team in practice.
“It’s been cool to see the competition and how the new girls have raised the level in our gym and created good competition,” she said.
Service time
The Huskers also have decisions to make at the service line. Cook said he has eight strong servers on the roster but will need to determine which six get the nod against Indiana.
With so many great attackers in the league, Cook said they will have to serve tough to take opponents out of system.
“We’ve become a very good serving team," he said. "There are days when I feel sorry for our passers."