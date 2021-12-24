Husker volleyball notes: Tuesday was Lexi Rodriguez Day in her hometown

Lexi Rodriguez was honored by her hometown of Sterling, Illinois, on Tuesday.
The freshman libero was presented with a proclamation from the City Council designating Dec. 21 as Lexi Rodriguez Day for her athletic and academic achievements. Sterling is a city of about 14,800 people in northeast Illinois.
Rodriguez earned a bevy of honors this year, including AVCA national freshman of the year, first-team All-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year.
Growth mindset
Nicklin Hames had nothing but positives to share when talking about the coaching job NU’s John Cook did this season.
She said that while managing a talent-laden roster and ever-shifting lineups, Cook focused on getting better each practice, learning through setbacks and focusing on season-long goals. Cook’s growth mindset, which helped the Huskers finish 26-8 and as the national runners-up, carried over to the players.
“I think that's what's special about this team — we come in every day wanting to get better, and that's a reflection of our coaches,” Hames said before the final match. “He's prepared us, and here we are about to play the national championship. If you look back on our season, and you told us we were going to be playing, I don't think you would have believed us, and Coach got us here.”
When asked, Hames said she had no criticisms about the job Cook did this year.
Top class
After signing the No. 1 class in 2021 and the No. 2 class in 2022, Nebraska’s 2023 class is shaping up to be another dominant group.
PrepVolleyball.com released its updated rankings for the current high school juniors, and three NU recruits are included in the top five. Outside hitter Harper Murray remains the No. 1 player in the class, while opposite Caroline Jurevicius moves up three spots to No. 3. Setter Bergen Reilly rose from No. 14 to No. 5.
All are the top-rated players at their position.
The fourth member of the class, middle blocker Andi Jackson, was not listed in the top 150 players.
Rose retires
After 43 years at the helm, Russ Rose announced his retirement as Penn State coach. Rose built an impressive resume that is highlighted by seven national championships, including four in a row from 2007 to 2010, 25 conference titles and 1,330 career victories — all of which are records.
The Nittany Lions have qualified for the NCAA tournament every year it has existed, and they’ve won every first-round match. Rose was an assistant coach at Nebraska in 1978 before taking over the PSU program the next year.
Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who has been an assistant coach for the past four seasons, will be the interim head coach while PSU searches for a permanent replacement.