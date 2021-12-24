Husker volleyball notes: Tuesday was Lexi Rodriguez Day in her hometown

Lexi Rodriguez was honored by her hometown of Sterling, Illinois, on Tuesday.

The freshman libero was presented with a proclamation from the City Council designating Dec. 21 as Lexi Rodriguez Day for her athletic and academic achievements. Sterling is a city of about 14,800 people in northeast Illinois.

Rodriguez earned a bevy of honors this year, including AVCA national freshman of the year, first-team All-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year.

Growth mindset

Nicklin Hames had nothing but positives to share when talking about the coaching job NU’s John Cook did this season.

She said that while managing a talent-laden roster and ever-shifting lineups, Cook focused on getting better each practice, learning through setbacks and focusing on season-long goals. Cook’s growth mindset, which helped the Huskers finish 26-8 and as the national runners-up, carried over to the players.