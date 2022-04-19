Husker volleyball notes: Waverly grad Anni Evans placed on scholarship

LINCOLN — After the first few questions, it appeared like Anni Evans was in trouble.

Nebraska coach John Cook started off practice recently by grilling the junior setter about her work ethic and the Huskers' mantra of working hard to make good things happen.

However, after a few more questions Cook broke his stern façade and made the announcement that the Waverly graduate was being placed on scholarship for the semester. The entire rest of the team cheered the news and then surrounded her in one big group hug to celebrate the occasion.

Evans said it was an amazing experience to share the moment with her 14 best friends. Then the rest of the world also joined in as the video of the exchange has more than 275,0000 views on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“It's such a surreal experience. I feel like I still really haven't fully grasped the situation,” Evans told the media on Tuesday. “I didn't really think anything of (Cook’s questions). It was just kind of a normal start to practice, but then when it kept going, I really had no idea what was happening. Obviously, I was caught off guard pretty hard.”

Cook said he was glad he could present the scholarship to Evans. Even though they awarded it to her in April, it will retroactively cover the entire semester.

“I don't know how to put it into words but we worked hard to get that scholarship back and I'm just glad that we were able to present it to her,” Cook said. “She certainly has worked hard to put herself in that position.”

The moment at practice actually happened a few days before the video was posted on social media, so Evans has ridden the emotional wave of receiving a scholarship for more than a week.

“I feel like it's still like it's such a surreal experience that happened. So I feel like I still really haven't fully grasped the situation,” she said. “I was on cloud nine. Then I had to tell my parents and call my family. It was again emotional, It was an emotional couple of days and then the video actually came out probably like four or five days later. So then the video brought up a lot more emotions again. It was just an emotional week.”

Evans is the third member of her family to receive an athletic scholarship from Nebraska following in the footsteps of her brothers. Tyler Evans signed with the Huskers out of Waverly, while Erik was a walk-on who earned a scholarship late in his career.

Anni Evans verbally committed to Colorado State in high school, but backed off and accepted an opportunity to walk on at Nebraska. She appeared in 23 matches last season, mostly as a serving specialist, but split time with Kennedi Orr at setter during the opening weekend. Evans also received the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner for the highest GPA at the Final Four.

“It means a lot and I think it just shows that plans work out,” Evans said. “And hard work takes you a long way.”

Caffey status in limbo

Cook said they haven’t made a final decision on whether Caffey will play in the scrimmage on Saturday.

Cook didn’t say if they had received the final word on a waiver from the NCAA on whether Caffey will be eligible to play during her seventh season. She sat out two years at Missouri and all student-athletes were granted a waiver for the 2020 season because of COVID.

“It's a very complicated decision and process. I’m not sure I still understand it,” Cook said. “I don't want to say something's gonna get me in trouble so I have to wait and see.”

Callie Schwarzenbach will be available to play for the Huskers at middle blocker if she’s needed. She announced in January that she is transferring to Long Beach State for her final season, but is practicing with NU this spring as she finishes her degree.

“Last I check, we're paying all her bills,” Cook joked.

Nebraska lost three middle blockers from last year: Lauren Stivrins (exhausted eligibility) Kalynn Meyer (focusing on track and field) and Rylee Gray (medically retired) . Bekka Allick is the only other middle on NU’s roster as freshman Maggie Medleson and senior transfer Kaitlyn Hord will join the Huskers this summer.

Birthday boy

Cook celebrated his 66th birthday at practice on Tuesday.

The Nebraska players and staff were treated to a birthday cake made by freshman defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger, who operates Maisie's Pastries. She made a carrot cake per Cook’s request as his favorite.

Anchor up

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt announced it will begin sponsoring volleyball as a varsity sport during the 2025-26 academic year. The Commodores last offered volleyball during the 1979-80 academic year before dropping the sport.

Vandy will begin a search for a coach this fall and begin competition in the 2025 season, which will coincide with Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference.

The move leaves Oklahoma State as the only FBS program that does not offer volleyball.

