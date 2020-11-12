Husker volleyball scrimmage: First look at Kalynn Meyer, Lexi Sun out from contact tracing

Nebraska played its annual preseason volleyball scrimmage in front of nobody Thursday night in Lincoln.

But that doesn’t mean there was a lack of interest, as the estimated 10,000 watching online would attest.

The pandemic forced the Huskers to play in an empty Devaney Coliseum, which usually would be rocking for the event. Not even the media was allowed to attend as the Red Squad — consisting of the varsity starters — swept the White Squad 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.

“It feels like life is coming back to normal,’’ coach John Cook said. “As you could tell there were some nerves because they haven’t played in nine months.’’

There was one notable omission from the scrimmage. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun was part of COVID-19 contact tracing and the team was still awaiting her test results.

“It was a bummer not having her out there,’’ Cook said. “She feels fine and she’s been training great, and I’m sure she’s crushed not being here.’’

No official statistics were kept and Cook mostly watched from courtside while contributing to the streamed broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Huskers.com.