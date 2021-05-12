Husker volleyball's Ally Batenhorst surprised with national player of the year award

Ross, who won the national award in 1999-2000, said she enjoyed breaking the news to Batenhorst and welcoming a new member to the club.

“I'm so excited for her,” she said. “I'm obviously always rooting for USC, but Nebraska got a good one and they're gonna be good for a while.”

Ross and Batenhorst both also share a connection to Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand. He worked with Ross as the director of coaching for the USA Volleyball beach national team program before returning to the Huskers last summer. Ross, who won two NCAA titles at USC, said Hildebrand helped her become a better defender during their time together.

“I think he's an amazing coach,” Ross said. “I told Ally like right away, listen to everything Tyler has to say. He's gonna help you become the best you can be. He’s a huge asset for Nebraska."

Batenhorst is the fourth NU player to earn the national Gatorade player of the year honors, joining Papillion-La Vista graduate Gina Mancuso (2008-09), Mikaela Foecke (2014-15) and Lexi Sun (2016-17).

As a senior, Batenhorst led Seven Lakes High School to a 25-1 record and the 6A state championship. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter averaged 6.6 kills per set on a .335 hitting percentage with 4.3 digs per set.