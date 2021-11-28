Huskers happy to host first two rounds after last season's scaled back NCAA tourney

LINCOLN — Nebraska learned its path to the national championship Sunday night, but the Huskers were most looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd for the first two rounds.
Nebraska earned the No. 10 overall seed and will open the postseason against Big South champion Campbell (21-9) on Friday at the Devaney Center. The other first-round matchup in Lincoln will be Florida State against Kansas State, which was one of the last four teams in the tourney. The winners meet Saturday.
A year after a reduced 48-team field, the NCAA returned to normalcy this year. During the spring season, the entire tournament was played at the CHI Health Center, and the first two rounds were played in front of dozens of fans.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said one of the reasons she returned for her fifth year was the chance to play in front of Husker fans in the postseason.
“Anytime that we get to play at home, it's a blessing,” she said. “For a lot of them, it's their first time experiencing a tournament, so to have it here with our home crowd is going to be such an advantage for us, and we're really looking forward to it.”
Coach John Cook called the environment for last postseason awful, and he’s looking forward to playing in front of 8,000 people at the Devaney this weekend.
“This feels like a tournament,” he said. “It's been a good season, and it feels like it's back to normal."
Louisville, led by former Nebraska player and assistant Dani Busboom Kelly, earned the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.
For the second straight year, Nebraska’s path to the Final Four will go through Texas — this time on the Longhorns’ home court.
The Longhorns (23-1) will host the winner of the Huskers’ pod, should they advance past the first weekend. The other seeded teams in the region include defending national champion Kentucky, the seventh seed, and No. 15 Washington, the Pac-12 champion.
Nebraska has played the Longhorns four times in the postseason in the past decade, with Texas winning three times. The lone exception was NU's victory in the 2015 national championship.
Cook wasn’t concerned about any teams that the Huskers might play down the road. He anticipates a lot of upsets this year with all the fifth-year seniors and parity across the board.
Cook was focused on the matches this week and cited NU’s history against one of the teams coming to Lincoln this weekend — Kansas State upset No. 2 seed Nebraska in the second round in 2011.
“You got to beat all the best teams to get there. We've been down that path before,” Cook said. “K-State came in and rocked us. ... We have some reminders about you can't take anything for granted in the first or second round.”
NU’s bid is its 40th straight to the postseason tournament. Only Penn State has a longer streak, at 41. Stanford is also making its 40th appearance, but its streak was snapped last season, while the Huskers’ only absence came in 1981, the tournament’s first year.
Cook will have four former assistants in the field: Busboom Kelly and Louisville, Craig Skinner and Kentucky, Chris Tamas with Illinois and Kayla Banwarth and Mississippi, which is making its first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2010 and fourth overall.
Five Big Ten teams will host the first two rounds. In addition to Wisconsin and Nebraska, No. 6 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 12 Minnesota will host. Penn State, Michigan and Illinois made the 64-team field to give the Big Ten eight entries. Six NU nonconference opponents made the field: No. 14 Creighton, Colgate, Kansas State, Utah, Stanford and Louisville.
Cook said Nebraska is fired up, hungry and looking forward to the postseason after finishing second in the Big Ten.
“We're battle-tested,” he said. “We know what it's like to go in every night and have to play great. We're just getting better and better every weekend, which we tried to do this time of year.”