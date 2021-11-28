Huskers happy to host first two rounds after last season's scaled back NCAA tourney

“This feels like a tournament,” he said. “It's been a good season, and it feels like it's back to normal."

Louisville, led by former Nebraska player and assistant Dani Busboom Kelly, earned the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

For the second straight year, Nebraska’s path to the Final Four will go through Texas — this time on the Longhorns’ home court.

The Longhorns (23-1) will host the winner of the Huskers’ pod, should they advance past the first weekend. The other seeded teams in the region include defending national champion Kentucky, the seventh seed, and No. 15 Washington, the Pac-12 champion.

Nebraska has played the Longhorns four times in the postseason in the past decade, with Texas winning three times. The lone exception was NU's victory in the 2015 national championship.

Cook wasn’t concerned about any teams that the Huskers might play down the road. He anticipates a lot of upsets this year with all the fifth-year seniors and parity across the board.

Cook was focused on the matches this week and cited NU’s history against one of the teams coming to Lincoln this weekend — Kansas State upset No. 2 seed Nebraska in the second round in 2011.