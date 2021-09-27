Huskers have two All-Americans on the bench. How do they get back in starting lineup?

With Evans a regular at the service line, it also opens up a double substitution possibility later in the set where Whitney Lauenstein comes in for setter Nicklin Hames in the front row. Cook doesn't always use the double switch because they might run out of substitutions later in the set.

Because Nebraska used the double sub in the second set against Iowa and the set went to extra points, the Huskers ran out of substitutions. As a result, Kenzie Knuckles played in the front row for the final rotation. She took two swings from the left pin, and even though the set ended on a kill from Hames, the Huskers mobbed the 5-foot-8 Knuckles after the final point.

Cook said they used Knuckles playing at the net as motivation instead of worrying about everything that could go wrong.

“I'm so glad we set her because she'll kill it, and she'll find a way,” he said. “That was fun and a great effort by our team.”

Wild weekend

The first week of conference play across the nation led to lots of movement in this week’s coaches poll:

Washington, which fell seven spots to No. 13, lost in five sets to in-state rival Washington State after the Huskies won the fourth set 46-44, which tied an NCAA record for points in a set during the 25-point era.