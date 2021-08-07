Huskers 'in a really good place' as a more normal volleyball season approaches

Sun said she was glad to be back to the normal timeline.

“We were able to train like we always would and prepare for this season,” she said. “I feel like we have had enough rest but also enough training to feel pretty prepared going into the start of this fall.”

Cook said he has zero worries about any ill effects from the quick turnaround. He said the Huskers are using how the season ended in the regional final to motivate them for the challenges ahead.

“We felt like we got a season robbed from us in regards to no fans, so many cancellations and the way we played at the end,” Cook said. “For us, it was like you get all dressed up to go to the party, and it's a bummer party.”

Even though the Huskers return most of the key contributors from last year’s team, which went 16-3, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be on the court for the season opener in three weeks. Cook said the Huskers will likely use a lot of lineups early in the season until they figure out their best one.

NU is headlined by All-Americans Sun and Stivrins, who are back after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. But each face question marks heading into the season.