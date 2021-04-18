 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers roll into NCAA regional finals with a sweep of Baylor
3 comments
topical alert featured
VOLLEYBALL

Huskers roll into NCAA regional finals with a sweep of Baylor

  • Updated
  • 3
041921-owh-spo-nuvolley-pic-cm009.jpg

Nebraska's Lexi Sun celebrates a point in the third set against Baylor during the NCAA volleyball tournament at the at the CHI Health Center Omaha convention center on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska will now face Baylor in the regional semifinals.

No Lauren Stivrins. No problem for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The All-American middle blocker was on the sidelines wearing street clothes as the fifth-seeded Huskers swept Baylor 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center convention center.

Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills on a .345 hitting percentage and five ace serves. Sophomore Madi Kubik finished with eight kills, while Jazz Sweet and Kayla Caffey added seven kills each.

The Huskers (16-2) advance to their ninth-straight regional final and will face either No. 4 Texas or No. 13 Penn State on Monday.

041921-owh-spo-nuvolley-pic-cm007.jpg

Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach, left, and Lexi Sun cheer a point in the second set against Baylor during the NCAA volleyball tournament at the at the CHI Health Center Omaha convention center on Sunday.

Baylor (20-7) jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, but the Huskers fought back and eventually tied the set at 13-all after four straight points. NU took its first lead of the set at 17-16 and pulled away from there. The Huskers recorded four ace serves in the set, while Baylor racked up five service errors.

The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and scored five straight points for a 5-1 lead and extended that lead to 10-4. The Bears wouldn’t get closer than 5 the rest of the way. Kayla Caffey recorded three kills in the set with a block to pace the Huskers.

Baylor found its footing early in the third set and took a lead at 13-9. Nebraska responded with five straight points to take the lead that it never relinquished.

Yossiana Pressley recorded 15 of Baylor's 31 kills as she hit .205.

3 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert