Huskers roll into NCAA regional finals with a sweep of Baylor

No Lauren Stivrins. No problem for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The All-American middle blocker was on the sidelines wearing street clothes as the fifth-seeded Huskers swept Baylor 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center convention center.

Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills on a .345 hitting percentage and five ace serves. Sophomore Madi Kubik finished with eight kills, while Jazz Sweet and Kayla Caffey added seven kills each.

The Huskers (16-2) advance to their ninth-straight regional final and will face either No. 4 Texas or No. 13 Penn State on Monday.

Baylor (20-7) jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, but the Huskers fought back and eventually tied the set at 13-all after four straight points. NU took its first lead of the set at 17-16 and pulled away from there. The Huskers recorded four ace serves in the set, while Baylor racked up five service errors.

The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and scored five straight points for a 5-1 lead and extended that lead to 10-4. The Bears wouldn’t get closer than 5 the rest of the way. Kayla Caffey recorded three kills in the set with a block to pace the Huskers.