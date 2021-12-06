Huskers set for Big Ten rematch with Illinois, plus more NCAA volleyball tournament notes

During the final three sets, Purdue combined for 33 kills and one error (in the fifth set) on 71 attacks for a .450 hitting percentage. Its defense also picked up 15 blocks in the final three sets after just four in the first two.

Battle for Pennsylvania

Penn State-Pitt might have been one of the closest matches of the first weekend, despite only going four sets. The Keystone State rivalry featured 44 ties and 21 lead changes.

Each of the first three sets were tied at 22, and the fourth set was tied at 23. All four sets featured scoring spurts to end the action. Pitt won the first set by scoring the final three points, before Penn State evened the match by duplicating that feat in the second set. The Panthers rallied in the third set to claim it with a 5-0 run and trailed 23-21 in the fourth before four straight points to win the match.

The loss means Penn State will not play in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Women lead the way