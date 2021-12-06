Huskers set for Big Ten rematch with Illinois, plus more NCAA volleyball tournament notes

LINCOLN — Chalk was the dominant trend after the first two rounds in what many predicted to be a wild, upset-laden NCAA volleyball tournament.
Of the 16 seeded teams, 14 advanced to the regional round. Unseeded Kansas and Illinois crashed the party with wins over No. 14 Creighton and No. 7 Kentucky, respectively.
Nebraska coach John Cook said Illinois winning didn’t surprise him. He actually picked Illinois to beat the Wildcats in the NU volleyball office pool, which he clarified is done for entertainment purposes only.
“That's a big win for them,” Cook said. “They're gonna be feeling it."
The Illini were one of six Big Ten teams that advanced to the second week of the tournament, which kicks off Thursday at four regional sites. The league went 13-2 during the first weekend — Michigan lost to Ball State in five sets during the first round, and Penn State fell to No. 3 Pitt in the second round.
Cook said after the selection show that the conference didn’t get the respect it deserved, but the league proved itself during the first weekend.
The 16 teams left represent six conferences. Three teams from the ACC and Big 12 moved on to the regional rounds. The Pac-12 has two representatives left, and one team remains from the SEC and West Coast Conference.
“The Big Ten was tough this year, really tough,” Cook said. “Everybody talked about how tough the ACC was this year, and sure they got these seeds, and so we took care of business against (ACC member) Florida State.”
Nebraska will make its NCAA-record 37th regional appearance, and has reached the Sweet 16 in all but one of the past 28 seasons.
The next challenge for the 10th-seeded Huskers is a matchup against Big Ten rival Illinois on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas. NU swept both meetings this season. Cook said despite the decisive results, he will have to update the scouting report for the Illini, which are coached by former Husker assistant Chris Tamas.
“It will be a little bit easier to prepare for them, but I saw them doing some things (on Saturday) that we haven't seen before,” Cook said. “We'll always prepare really hard and well, but it's gonna be a great match.”
Boilermakers flip switch
No. 6 Purdue looked like it was in trouble on its home court against Dayton after dropping the first two sets.
But the Boilermakers eliminated almost all of their errors and outscored Dayton 65-26 over the next three sets for the reverse sweep, including tying a program record by winning the fourth set 25-6.
During the final three sets, Purdue combined for 33 kills and one error (in the fifth set) on 71 attacks for a .450 hitting percentage. Its defense also picked up 15 blocks in the final three sets after just four in the first two.
Battle for Pennsylvania
Penn State-Pitt might have been one of the closest matches of the first weekend, despite only going four sets. The Keystone State rivalry featured 44 ties and 21 lead changes.
Each of the first three sets were tied at 22, and the fourth set was tied at 23. All four sets featured scoring spurts to end the action. Pitt won the first set by scoring the final three points, before Penn State evened the match by duplicating that feat in the second set. The Panthers rallied in the third set to claim it with a 5-0 run and trailed 23-21 in the fourth before four straight points to win the match.
The loss means Penn State will not play in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2002.
Women lead the way
In what is likely a first, the Louisville Region will feature four female head coaches. The group includes Dani Busboom Kelly (Louisville), Mary Wise (Florida), Jen Flynn Oldenburg (Ohio State) and Michelle Collier (Georgia Tech). Heather Olmstead of BYU is the only other female head coach left in the field.
No female head coach has led a team to a national championship in the 40 years of the NCAA tournament, but Wise has twice finished as runner-up.
“Our sport is shifting a little bit. There’s more and more female head coaches probably in the last four or five years that have gotten good Power Five (conference) jobs,” Busboom Kelly said to the Louisville Courier Journal last week. “I feel like (a female coach champion) is coming right around the corner, even if it doesn’t happen this year.”