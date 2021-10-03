Huskers sweep Michigan State with strong defense, serving

LINCOLN — Two days after its best offensive performance, Nebraska relied on its defense and serving for another sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers limited Michigan State to a .058 hitting percentage for a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win at the Devaney Center.

Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced NU with 10 kills but hit only .219. Lindsay Krause added nine kills at a .304 clip.

NU finished with a .234 hitting percentage, more than 200 points lower than their efficiency against Michigan. The defense did enough to overcome a lackluster attack. The Huskers limited Michigan State outside hitter Sarah Franklin to five kills, though she entered the match averaging just shy of four kills per set.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the defense with 17 digs, while Keonilei Akana added 10. Kayla Caffey recorded six kills and four blocks.