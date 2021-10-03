Huskers sweep Michigan State with strong defense, serving

LINCOLN — Two days after its best offensive performance, Nebraska relied on its defense and serving for another sweep Sunday afternoon.
The Huskers limited Michigan State to a .058 hitting percentage for a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win at the Devaney Center.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced NU with 10 kills but hit only .219. Lindsay Krause added nine kills at a .304 clip.
NU finished with a .234 hitting percentage, more than 200 points lower than their efficiency against Michigan. The defense did enough to overcome a lackluster attack. The Huskers limited Michigan State outside hitter Sarah Franklin to five kills, though she entered the match averaging just shy of four kills per set.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the defense with 17 digs, while Keonilei Akana added 10. Kayla Caffey recorded six kills and four blocks.
NU did its damage from the service line in the first set. During a 6-0 Nebraska run, the Spartans failed to pass any of Akana’s serves in-system. Kenzie Knuckles also had an early ace as NU led 15-5. Rodriguez recorded eight digs in the set. The offense was sluggish, as the Huskers hit just .184 in the set, but MSU hit at a .024 clip.
The Spartans stayed closer to start the second set with seven ties and four lead changes before the Huskers went on a 6-0 run to go up 15-10 and take the lead for good. Krause led the charge with five kills in the set, while Madi Kubik added four.
Defense dominated the third set, as the Huskers used four blocks to take a 14-11 lead that it rode to the sweep.