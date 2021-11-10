In-state recruits, family ties highlight Nebraska volleyball's 2022 class

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t have to go far to find its 2022 recruiting class.
Two went to high school in Lancaster County: Waverly’s Bekka Allick and Maisie Boesiger of Norris. The third, Hayden Kubik is from West Des Moines, Iowa, and is the younger sister of NU junior Madi Kubik.
The trio form the No. 2 rated class by PrepVolleyball.com, behind Southern Cal’s six-member class, and each will enroll at Nebraska in January.
“They are a very tight-knit group," NU coach John Cook said in a release. "They are great competitors and teammates, and all three will have a chance to play as freshmen next year. We are super excited to add them to the Nebraska volleyball program."
Kubik, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com. She is the second straight top-ranked recruit to join the Huskers after setter Kennedi Orr. NU could make it three in a row as they have a verbal commitment from Harper Murray, the No. 1 rated recruit in 2023.
During her senior year, Kubik averaged 5.2 kills per set at a .296 hitting percentage for West Des Moines Valley. Cook called her one of the top six-rotation players in the class. She was one of the Huskers’ first recruiting calls on the first permissible date on June 15, 2020. Two days later, she committed to the Huskers.
“Every athlete in the program wants to be great, and when I saw that passion watching Husker volleyball at a young age, I knew I wanted to be a part of something just like that," Kubik said.
Allick, the No. 6 rated prospect, played her first two years at Lincoln North Star before she moved to Waverly. After missing most of her junior season with an injury, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker led the Vikings to the state semifinals. Allick will be the third Waverly player to join the program for the third straight year, joining sophomore setter Anni Evans and freshman outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.
She helped the United States earn the bronze medal at the 2021 FIVB U18 World Championships in September. Allick finished with a match-high 13 kills and three blocks against Serbia in the third-place match.
Allick, who originally committed to the Huskers in the summer of 2018, will be in the mix right away at middle blocker, where three of the five Huskers on the roster are seniors.
“Bekka provides us some much-needed depth at the middle blocker position,” Cook said. “We expect her to make a big impact on our team from the day she steps on campus."
Boesiger, who will join the Huskers as a walk-on, led Norris to state runners-up finishes each of the past two seasons. She was a third-team All-Nebraska selection as a junior. She finished as the Titans’ all-time leader in career assists (3,460) and aces (226), as well as fifth in digs (995).
Cook said Boesiger will switch positions to defensive specialist for the Huskers.
Boesiger said she grew up attending volleyball matches in Devaney and can’t wait to put on a Husker jersey next year.
"There is no other atmosphere or culture better than Nebraska,” she said. “I have grown up in Nebraska my whole life, and I can't imagine not having my family there to support me."