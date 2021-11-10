In-state recruits, family ties highlight Nebraska volleyball's 2022 class

“Every athlete in the program wants to be great, and when I saw that passion watching Husker volleyball at a young age, I knew I wanted to be a part of something just like that," Kubik said.

Allick, the No. 6 rated prospect, played her first two years at Lincoln North Star before she moved to Waverly. After missing most of her junior season with an injury, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker led the Vikings to the state semifinals. Allick will be the third Waverly player to join the program for the third straight year, joining sophomore setter Anni Evans and freshman outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.

She helped the United States earn the bronze medal at the 2021 FIVB U18 World Championships in September. Allick finished with a match-high 13 kills and three blocks against Serbia in the third-place match.

Allick, who originally committed to the Huskers in the summer of 2018, will be in the mix right away at middle blocker, where three of the five Huskers on the roster are seniors.

“Bekka provides us some much-needed depth at the middle blocker position,” Cook said. “We expect her to make a big impact on our team from the day she steps on campus."