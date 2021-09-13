It's always a big-time match when Nebraska and Stanford meet in volleyball

Even though Stanford (4-2) isn’t as highly ranked as usual — and the Cardinal missed the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in program history — Cook is still ready for a big-time battle.

“It's gonna be really tough,” he said. “They're good. Going in there, we need to get on the road and learn how to compete.”

The match kicks off a four-year series between Nebraska (6-1 this season) and Stanford that also includes home-and-away matches with Kentucky and Louisville.

That group features teams that have won the last six national championships. Louisville — led by former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly — is the highest-ranked of the bunch at No. 5 this week.

Last season Stanford finished 2-8 and had 12 matches canceled. After graduating seven players from the 2019 team, the Cardinal only had 10 players available, and just three appeared in all 10 matches. Two other players chose to sit out the spring season and another redshirted.

Stanford is closer to their long-term profile this season. So far the Cardinal earned wins over No. 14 Florida and No. 20 Penn State, but dropped matches to No. 1 Texas on the road and No. 11 Oregon.