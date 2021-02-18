'It's gonna get fun': Huskers prepared for Gophers to open 'super-competitive' stretch

LINCOLN — Now it gets serious.

After mostly cruising through the first month of the season, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team will face an uptick in competition as it hosts No. 5 Minnesota for two games this weekend starting Friday at 8 p.m.

So far this season, the Huskers’ three opponents are a combined 3-21 as NU has dropped just two sets in its 6-0 start. This weekend begins a stretch where Nebraska plays five of the next seven series against teams that either are ranked or are just outside the Top 25. None stiffer than the next two weeks of the Gophers and No. 1 Wisconsin.

However, coach John Cook said the Huskers are ready for the challenge.

“It's gonna get fun and it's going to be super competitive,” Cook said. “I think our players are looking forward to it … these are the type of weekends that will bring out the best in us.”

Minnesota (8-0) has faced a tougher road coming off series sweeps against No. 11 Purdue and No. 8 Penn State.

The Gophers are led by senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy, who has been named the Big Ten player of the week the past two weeks and was named the national player of the week. She is averaging more than four kills per set and recorded a 28-kill, 23-dig performance against Purdue.