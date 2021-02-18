'It's gonna get fun': Huskers prepared for Gophers to open 'super-competitive' stretch

LINCOLN — Now it gets serious.
After mostly cruising through the first month of the season, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team will face an uptick in competition as it hosts No. 5 Minnesota for two games this weekend starting Friday at 8 p.m.
So far this season, the Huskers’ three opponents are a combined 3-21 as NU has dropped just two sets in its 6-0 start. This weekend begins a stretch where Nebraska plays five of the next seven series against teams that either are ranked or are just outside the Top 25. None stiffer than the next two weeks of the Gophers and No. 1 Wisconsin.
However, coach John Cook said the Huskers are ready for the challenge.
“It's gonna get fun and it's going to be super competitive,” Cook said. “I think our players are looking forward to it … these are the type of weekends that will bring out the best in us.”
Minnesota (8-0) has faced a tougher road coming off series sweeps against No. 11 Purdue and No. 8 Penn State.
The Gophers are led by senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy, who has been named the Big Ten player of the week the past two weeks and was named the national player of the week. She is averaging more than four kills per set and recorded a 28-kill, 23-dig performance against Purdue.
Cook said Samedy is dangerous from everywhere on the court and has the ability to terminate in all six rotations, something which is more common in men’s volleyball. Nebraska will try to figure out Samedy’s tendencies to limit her kills, but that’s a task most teams have failed to do thus far.
“It's a good challenge when somebody is playing that well so we're fired up to take on that challenge,” Cook said. “She's playing at a really high level, and last couple weeks she's been phenomenal.”
Minnesota also features outside hitter Taylor Landfair, the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-4 freshman posted 22 kills on a .340 hitting percentage against Penn State. She earned the league’s freshman of the week honors on Feb. 1.
Freshman Melani Shaffmaster has performed at a high-level in the big moments. The 6-3 setter, who was the No. 16 recruit in the nation, has twice been named the Big 10 setter of the week and once as the league’s top freshman. While she’s averaging 9.81 assists per set, she’s adding just under one kill and 2.90 digs per set.
The level of competition has depressed some of Minnesota’s team stats this year, but the Gophers lead the league in digs per set at 17.13, more than 1.5 digs than the second-best team.
The challenge of the weekend won’t just be matching Minnesota’s physical skills, Cook said, but grinding when adversity inevitably arises. The Gophers have already survived those battles as three of their last four matches have gone five sets while the other went four.
“I think mentally who can grind through two matches and play really hard and stay with it, that to me is going to be the big test,” Cook said. “I'll be interested to see how our team responds and how we respond the next night. They're gonna have to bring energy because there's not fans to carry them.”
Despite facing its toughest challenge of the season this weekend, senior co-captain Lauren Stivrins doesn’t expect NU to alter its routine and preparations.
She said the team is looking forward to the challenge of playing a top-five opponent.
“I think that we can obviously still get better,” Stivrins said. “We're really excited to play a really good team and to have that kind of challenge and to see how we stack up against them, so I think this weekend is going to be great for us.”