Jaylen Reyes and Kelly Hunter ready to take on larger roles with Nebraska volleyball

It was also a big week for Reyes as Cook said he was “putting down roots in Nebraska” with his promotion Dec. 21. Later that day, his girlfriend Kristen Kelsey was named the associate director and recruiting coordinator for VC Nebraska, a club volleyball program in Lincoln. Kelsey was previously an assistant at Northwestern and Michigan State for seven years. Then, two days later, the couple got engaged.

Reyes said it was a “no-brainer” for him to stay at Nebraska.

“It’s not every day you get to work with a living legend,” Reyes said. “I get to do it somewhere it matters. No place cares more about women’s volleyball than Nebraska.”

While Reyes said he’s had a few discussions about head-coaching possibilities, he’s being picky about his career and not going to jump at the first chance to run his own program.

“It’s not my time yet and that’s OK, “he said. “This doesn’t change any of my goals. I still strive to grow as a coach. I still want to be a head coach and hopefully get that opportunity someday.”