Jaylen Reyes promoted to Nebraska volleyball lead assistant

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook announced Tuesday that assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes has been promoted to the Huskers' lead assistant role.

The move comes after Sunday's announcement that former associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand had become the head volleyball coach at Long Beach State, his alma mater.

"Jaylen is committed to Nebraska volleyball, and we're thrilled to see him rewarded for his hard work, especially with our stellar recruiting classes," Cook said in a press release. "He's putting down roots in Lincoln, and our program will continue to succeed with a young coach of his caliber on our bench."

Reyes joined Nebraska's staff in 2018. As recruiting coordinator, he helped the Huskers land the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for 2021 and the No. 2 class for 2022, according to PrepVolleyball.com.