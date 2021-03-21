Jazz Sweet plays her season-best match in Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Iowa

LINCOLN — It’s officially Jazz Sweet time for Nebraska.
After struggling most of the season, the senior opposite hitter played her best match with 12 kills on a .733 hitting percentage as the fifth-ranked Huskers swept Iowa, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
That season-best performance built off seven kills at a .417 clip on Wednesday against Iowa. Nebraska coach John Cook said Sweet is making the most of the opportunity in front of her.
“She hasn’t had a great year. I want her to write a great chapter for her career here and how she finishes the season,” he said. “She’s been there and she knows she can do it.”
Even though her playing time has been uneven, Sweet said she’s always trusted in her training and tried to contribute in whatever way she was needed, whether that is as a substitute or starting.
“It’s always great to be able to help my team, especially to help them score in a game like this and go 3-0,” Sweet said. ”I just had a lot of fun, and it was fun to be out there and play with them and help contribute tonight.”
The strong play from Sweet is encouraging after the Huskers’ other right-side hitter, Riley Zuhn, was ruled out for the year with a broken bone in her foot. Cook said Zuhn had been dealing with foot issues for a while, but the team didn’t know it was broken until X-rays were run on Thursday.
Zuhn started 10 times this year but struggled lately after a solid start to the season. The sophomore outside hitter was averaging 1.36 kills per set on a .123 hitting percentage with 0.61 blocks per set.
Cook attributed Sweet’s play to the competition against Zuhn in practice and credited setter Nicklin Hames with putting Sweet in position to be effective. He also said Sweet mixed up her shots to keep Iowa guessing. She tends to hit to the middle of the back row, but Sweet went line, tooled off the block and changed up her pace against the Hawkeyes.
“She’s got to be a creative attacker,” Cook said. “When she is confident she can do that, and I thought she was really hard to defend tonight. They had no idea how to defend her.”
Also unavailable were NU defensive specialists Emma Gabel and Hayley Densberger. They were not at the arena because of contract tracing. Cook said they chose to stay away to be safe and not endanger anyone else even though they tested negative for COVID Saturday morning.
With those three out, NU only had three players on the bench: middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Kalynn Meyer and setter Anni Evans. Even without any other outside hitters, Cook said he isn’t worried about the lack of depth right now.
“We’ve been in this situation before. We’ve won national championships with just three hitters,” he said. “Sometimes you get to this point and your depth is thin. The good thing is they know they are never going to be subbed out.”
The match started sloppy with the teams combining for seven errors on the first eight rallies. In fact, Iowa scored the first four points on a service error and three NU hitting errors, two of which came on blocks.
Iowa led 6-4 after an ace from Courtney Buzzerio, but the Huskers tightened up their play, hit .444 in the set and didn’t commit another error. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes finished the set with seven kills and nine errors.
The Huskers (12-2) dominated the first part of the second set as they led 13-5 while hitting .556, and Iowa had six hitting errors. The Hawkeyes cut the deficit to as little as 21-19, but NU called timeout and eventually closed it out by scoring on four of the final five rallies of the set.
“We called a timeout and reminded them they can’t play the scoreboard,” Cook said. “If you lose your focus a little bit, that’s when you start making errors.”
The third set started fast again for the Huskers as they recorded 10 kills on their first 12 attacks as part of a 15-5 lead. NU hit .517 in the set with just two errors.
For the second time this week, the Husker offense posted a season-best hitting percentage at .397. Lexi Sun added 12 kills at a .526 clip. Lauren Stivrins had six kills, while Hames finished with 31 assists and seven digs, one fewer than Kenzie Knuckles’ team high.
Callie Schwarzenbach, who started a match for the first time since Feb. 13 against Rutgers, finished with four kills on five swings and five blocks.
Iowa (3-13) finished the match hitting .013 with no player recording more than five kills. The Hawkeyes had just 18 digs for the match.
The victory gave Cook his 600th win in his 21 years as coach at Nebraska. His overall record in 28 years is 761-156. Terry Pettit won 694 matches in his 23 seasons guiding NU.
Despite the mark, Cook said he thinks more about the 83 losses he’s had as a coach for the Huskers.
“All I think about the losses — last week to Ohio State by two points, Stanford in the Final Four — that’s where my mind goes on that stuff,” he said. “The ones we could have had and should have had a chance to get. I don’t worry about that stuff too much. I’m looking forward to getting better on Monday.”