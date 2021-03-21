Jazz Sweet plays her season-best match in Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Iowa

Zuhn started 10 times this year but struggled lately after a solid start to the season. The sophomore outside hitter was averaging 1.36 kills per set on a .123 hitting percentage with 0.61 blocks per set.

Cook attributed Sweet’s play to the competition against Zuhn in practice and credited setter Nicklin Hames with putting Sweet in position to be effective. He also said Sweet mixed up her shots to keep Iowa guessing. She tends to hit to the middle of the back row, but Sweet went line, tooled off the block and changed up her pace against the Hawkeyes.

“She’s got to be a creative attacker,” Cook said. “When she is confident she can do that, and I thought she was really hard to defend tonight. They had no idea how to defend her.”

Also unavailable were NU defensive specialists Emma Gabel and Hayley Densberger. They were not at the arena because of contract tracing. Cook said they chose to stay away to be safe and not endanger anyone else even though they tested negative for COVID Saturday morning.

With those three out, NU only had three players on the bench: middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Kalynn Meyer and setter Anni Evans. Even without any other outside hitters, Cook said he isn’t worried about the lack of depth right now.