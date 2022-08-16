John Cook a little surprised with Nebraska's No. 1 preseason ranking

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts.

So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly.

Cook says he was a little surprised when the Huskers got the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA poll on Monday.

“Everybody says we return everybody,” Cook said on Tuesday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “Let’s see, we’re replacing two middles, we’re replacing setter, we lost (Keonilei Akana at defensive specialist). One-third of our team is brand new.”

Texas is No. 2 in the poll, and defending champion Wisconsin is No. 3.

Nebraska’s new players are transfer Kaitlyn Hord and freshmen Bekka Allick, Maggie Mendelson, Hayden Kubik and Maisie Boesiger.

While four-year starting setter Nicklin Hames returns, Kennedi Orr may take over at setter and Hames move to defensive specialist.

Cook said you could make the case for several teams at the top, including Wisconsin, Texas and Louisville.

“There are so many good teams, and nobody is going to roll through this thing,” he said.

Cook is focused on building a strong team.

“We’re just trying to get better every day and figure out what our best lineup is so we can try to win the Big Ten and peak in December,” he said.

Waverly connection

Cook said a friend joked with him, asking how Team Waverly is doing. The Huskers are up to three Waverly grads with right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein, backup setter Anni Evans and Allick.

“Waverly has got it going,” Cook said of the town of about 4,000 residents just outside of Lincoln.

Lauenstein played some as a freshman at right-side hitter, and had a good offseason.

“All summer I’m like, ‘Boy, that girl is on a mission,’” Cook said. “She’s very determined. She’s worked really hard. She’s gained a lot of respect from our team.”

Lauenstein will probably always have some lots of competition to play at outside hitter or right-side hitter, but Cook sees a lot of potential, especially with her hitting.