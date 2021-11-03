John Cook is still looking for final piece of Nebraska volleyball's rotation

LINCOLN — One of John Cook’s favorite analogies is comparing Nebraska volleyball to a racecar.
It’s a finely-tuned machine but always requires constant tinkering to try to achieve better results.
However, for most of this season, the Huskers haven’t been operating at full throttle as they haven't found reliable production at the second outside hitter position. While junior Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause have flourished in their roles, NU hasn’t gotten solid production out of its other left-side hitter.
“We're hitting on five cylinders,” Cook said. “We need to hit on six.”
Cook is still trying to figure out the final piece and said freshman Ally Batenhorst, senior Lexi Sun or freshman Whitney Lauenstein could start Thursday night when the Huskers (16-5, 10-2) travel to take on No. 25 Illinois at Huff Hall at 8 p.m.
The match will be NU’s fourth out of five straight against ranked opponents. The Illini (16-7, 8-4) have won all five matches, including a victory over No. 13 Penn State, since being swept at Nebraska on Oct. 16.
Batenhorst has started every match for NU since the Big Ten schedule started, but during the last five matches, she tallied 15 kills and 21 errors and hasn't finished any of those with a hitting percentage above .000.
The 6-foot-4 freshman admitted she’s had an up and down season, but is learning a lot as she makes her way through her first season with the Huskers. She said facing big blocks and players of the year every night is a big upgrade to what she’s seen before.
“You can't be tentative at all,” she said. “Some games I go in and I play a little bit tentative. I can't do that because if you play tentative, they're gonna destroy you.”
Despite the struggles, Cook has stuck with Batenhorst, the 2021 Gatorade national player of the year. She’s hitting .139 during conference play and is averaging 2.06 kills per set, which is fifth-best for the Huskers.
“She just needs to be more consistent and kill balls and block balls,” he said. “She's a freshman. They're not going to be all-world every night and she's got to learn to work through it.”
After a good start to the Big 10 season, including 15 kills in a four-set win at Penn State, Batenhorst's production has slipped and Sun has come off the bench to replace her in several matches.
However, Sun hasn’t played like an All-American and is hitting .099 in limited action. Against Minnesota, she played the final four sets for her most extensive action during league play. She recorded 12 kills on a season-high 43 attacks, but also committed seven hitting errors.
Cook's other option, Lauenstein, has primarily played at opposite during the non-conference season and has been primarily used as a blocker as part of a double substitution for setter Nicklin Hames. She has just four kills on 12 swings since the Big Ten season started. Krause also started the Stanford match at the left pin but has settled into a regular role on the right side.
While she still has the opportunity to start, Batenhorst is working to find a balance between playing aggressive and reckless. She said relying on tips and roll shots too often doesn't result in kills. Instead, she needs to rely on her court vision to hit around or off the block and not just swing at the ball as hard as possible.
"They got to understand the level of competition is going up," Cook said. "They have to be more creative. They can't get away with maybe what they got away with a month ago. It's just understanding and adjusting and adapting to the level of play."
The Houston native said her teammates have been supportive even after errors. They tell her to keep swinging away and help build up her confidence. Batenhorst said she plays her best when she’s out there having fun and focusing on the next play.
With the Huskers still searching for ways to fire on all six cylinders, Batenhorst said she needs to connect everything that she learned in practice into matches and trust in her training.