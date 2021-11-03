John Cook is still looking for final piece of Nebraska volleyball's rotation

Cook's other option, Lauenstein, has primarily played at opposite during the non-conference season and has been primarily used as a blocker as part of a double substitution for setter Nicklin Hames. She has just four kills on 12 swings since the Big Ten season started. Krause also started the Stanford match at the left pin but has settled into a regular role on the right side.

While she still has the opportunity to start, Batenhorst is working to find a balance between playing aggressive and reckless. She said relying on tips and roll shots too often doesn't result in kills. Instead, she needs to rely on her court vision to hit around or off the block and not just swing at the ball as hard as possible.

"They got to understand the level of competition is going up," Cook said. "They have to be more creative. They can't get away with maybe what they got away with a month ago. It's just understanding and adjusting and adapting to the level of play."

The Houston native said her teammates have been supportive even after errors. They tell her to keep swinging away and help build up her confidence. Batenhorst said she plays her best when she’s out there having fun and focusing on the next play.