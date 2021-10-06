 Skip to main content
John Cook: Nebraska working to create statue of Jordan Larson
VOLLEYBALL

John Cook: Nebraska working to create statue of Jordan Larson

Larson

Jordan Larson, a Husker volleyball player, is honored during the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.

Jordan Larson’s visit to Nebraska last weekend was a whirlwind for the 2020 gold medalist as she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

Because of her busy scheduling, she was unable to meet with the current Huskers team, although she did talk to them over Zoom in August. However, NU is hoping to have her back soon for another project.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said on his weekly radio show that they are working to create a statue of Larson, a three-time All-American and three-time Olympic medalist. He said the statue will likely be by the south entrance of the Devaney Center and hopes to have her back soon to finalize all the details.

“I think it would be epic for volleyball and it would be epic for Jordan,” Cook said. “She certainly deserves it.”

