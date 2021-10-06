John Cook: Nebraska working to create statue of Jordan Larson

Jordan Larson, a Husker volleyball player, is honored during the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.
Jordan Larson’s visit to Nebraska last weekend was a whirlwind for the 2020 gold medalist as she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
Because of her busy scheduling, she was unable to meet with the current Huskers team, although she did talk to them over Zoom in August. However, NU is hoping to have her back soon for another project.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said on his weekly radio show that they are working to create a statue of Larson, a three-time All-American and three-time Olympic medalist. He said the statue will likely be by the south entrance of the Devaney Center and hopes to have her back soon to finalize all the details.
“I think it would be epic for volleyball and it would be epic for Jordan,” Cook said. “She certainly deserves it.”
The 2021 Huskers volleyball schedule
Colgate Raiders
Score: Nebraska 3, Colgate 0
NU's record against: 3-0
Kansas State Wildcats
Score: Nebraska 3, Kansas State 1
NU's record against: 82-4
UNO Mavericks
Score: Nebraska 3, UNO 2
NU's record against: 17-1
Georgia Bulldogs
Score: Nebraska 3, Georgia 1
NU's record against: 6-0
Arizona State Sun Devils
Score: Nebraska 3, Arizona State 0
NU's record against: 4-1-1
Creighton Bluejays
Score: Nebraska 3, Creighton 0
NU's record against: 20-0
Utah Utes
Score: Utah 3, Nebraska 2
NU's record against: 4-1-1
Stanford Cardinal
Score: Stanford 3, Nebraska 1
NU's record against: 6-11
Louisville Cardinals
When: Sept. 18, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 5-0
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Sept. 22, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Evanston, Ill.
NU's record against: 15-1
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Sept. 25, 2 p.m.
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 33-0
Michigan Wolverines
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-3
Michigan State Spartans
When: Oct. 3 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 22-2-2
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Oct. 8, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Where: University Park, Penn.
NU's record against: 23-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 10, TBA
Where: Piscataway, N.J.
NU's record against: 10-1
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 13, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-1
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 16, TBA (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 29-8-1
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Coralville, Iowa
NU's record against: 33-0
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 23, TBA (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-8
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Oct. 27, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-8-1
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Minneapolis, Minn.
NU's record against: 35-10
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Nov. 4, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Champaign, Ill.
NU's record against: 29-8-1
Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Nov. 6, TBA (BTN or BTN+)
Where: Columbus, Ohio
NU's record against: 17-8
Maryland Terrapins
When: Nov. 12, 7 p.m. (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 15-0
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Nov. 14, 1 p.m. (BTN+)
Where: Bloomington, Ind.
NU's record against: 19-1
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Nov. 19, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 23-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Nov. 20, TBA (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 10-1
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Madison, Wis.
NU's record against: 19-8-1
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Nov. 27, TBA
Where: West Lafayette, Ind.
NU's record against: 19-8
