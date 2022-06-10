John Cook talks roster changes, recruiting and more on 'Kicking Back with the Cooks'

From horses to roster changes to "Top Gun," Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook and his daughter, former Husker Lauren Cook West, touched on a variety of topics on this month's episode of "Kicking Back with the Cooks."

One of the first things Cook addressed on the podcast was former Husker defensive specialist Keonilei Akana transferring to Texas.

"Anytime anybody transfers you either see it coming or you don't," the coach said, "and I didn't see this one coming along."

Akana, who led the Huskers in aces last season (42), played during Nebraska's spring exhibition against Kansas on April 23 before entering the transfer portal three days later.

She announced her commitment to Texas on May 13.

Cook said after a great spring and beach season, he was "totally caught off guard" by her transfer, and that it didn't make sense to him.

"I don't understand a lot of these guys transferring," Cook said. "I mean some make sense. ... Like Callie Schwarzenbach, let's use her.

"She has a fifth year, she wants to go get a master's (degree), she wants to try something new. Great. That's a good reason to try to go play somewhere, you know, transfer and do something else. With Keonilei, I don't know. It didn't make sense."

Akana's desire to be a starting libero played into why she entered the transfer portal, Cook said.

First-team All-American Lexi Rodriguez took over as starting libero for NU last season as a freshman.

"Our team's bummed," the coach said. "We're bummed, but she's got to find whatever she's looking for."

Here are more highlights from the latest podcast released Friday:

Caffey decision coming soon

A decision on Kayla Caffey's eligibility for a seventh season is coming soon.

"We've got some more things we have to go through, and then hopefully by July 1, we've got a great plan and a final decision," Cook said.

Caffey was cleared to play by the NCAA in April, and has participated in the Huskers' spring and beach seasons.

Hord arrives on campus

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, a transfer from Penn State, arrived in Lincoln a week prior to the recording of the podcast.

The four-time All-Big Ten player recorded 345 kills on .394 hitting last season, but did not participate in the Nittany Lions' spring season.

"She's starting from Square 1 like a true freshman coming in," Cook said. "I think she's really fired up. She's really happy. She wants to go to work. That's what you want to see in players."

Orr has 'keys to the program'

Despite limited action during the spring exhibition against Kansas, Cook reiterated that Kennedi Orr will likely have the starting setter job in 2022, taking over for four-year starter Nicklin Hames who is moving to a new position.

Orr injured her knee during beach season, which limited her spring season and led to her limited action in the exhibition.

"I didn't think she was quite ready to go play a whole match, and just because she hadn't had the training time because she was out for a while. I was trying to be really cautious with her," Cook said. "And so for her right now, if she can stay healthy, she has the keys to the program."

Schedule still to come

Nebraska's 2022 schedule is yet to be finalized.

"There's a couple new developments in our schedule and I'm sure the Big Ten schedule when we get it is going to have a build up to the end of the season," Cook said.

Cook added that he hopes to be able to discuss the schedule during next month's podcast, and that fans "should be really excited."

Part of the reason for that excitement is that Omaha is hosting the Final Four this season.

Quick hits

» Cook also announced where he will be recruiting this summer.

Some of the events he has attended or will be attending are JVA SummerFest in Columbus, Ohio, the AAU national volleyball championship in Orlando and the Junior Olympics in Indianapolis.

» Cook said he has been "fixated" on the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

"We use Top Gun to teach. And I use it to teach coaching. There's some great concepts in there," Cook said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.