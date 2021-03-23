John Cook wants NCAA volleyball tournament expanded back to 64 teams

“Volleyball is the most participated in women's team sport,” Petit wrote. “Showcase women with 64 teams. There is still time to do it.”

Florida coach Mary Wise responded: “Seems like a really good way to reward the first indoor high-risk COVID sport and the athletes who paved the way for others.”

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a World-Herald request for comment.

The timing might hinder the chances, though, with the NCAA selection show less than two weeks away. But Cook said it’s a straightforward decision that wouldn’t be as costly as in other years.

“To me, it's a no-brainer, so I'm glad (Sheffield) tweeted something about it,” Cook said. “And maybe they’ll listen.”

Out of quarantine

Cook said he hoped to have defensive specialists Hayley Densberger and Emma Gabel back at practice Tuesday.

The pair did not attend Saturday’s match against Iowa because of contact tracing. They tested negative using a rapid test Saturday morning but chose not to go to the Devaney Center to avoid creating any additional risks.