John Cook wants NCAA volleyball tournament expanded back to 64 teams

LINCOLN — The NCAA volleyball tournament is scheduled to kick off in three weeks with all 48 teams playing in Omaha.
But several high-profile coaches — including Nebraska's John Cook — want to expand the invite list back to 64 teams.
On Monday, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield tweeted that the details around the tournament have changed since the NCAA reduced the field to 48 teams six months ago. Now, with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments operating at full capacity, Sheffield wants the NCAA to revisit the decision.
“When we were told 6 months ago there’d only be 48 teams in (the tournament) this year, we were just happy to have a season," Sheffield wrote. "I’m watching 68 (basketball) teams compete. Our entire (tournament) will be in one location — there’s the cost savings. NCAA should do right thing and increase (volleyball) to 64.”
His tweet was also shared by the coaches at Arizona State, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and Southern Miss.
The NCAA announced in September that all fall team championships would be reduced to 75% of the original fields. For women’s soccer and volleyball, this meant shrinking from 64 to 48, and men’s soccer went from 48 to 36. Both soccer tournaments will be played at host schools, though, and in February the NCAA moved the entire volleyball tournament to Omaha.
Cook agreed with Sheffield during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
“I think it's ridiculous we are at 48,” Cook said. “Basketball didn't cut back. Why are we cutting back? Football didn't cut back. Why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it's all in one place.
“I mean you're really looking at 16 more teams and it's all gonna be in one place anyway so they can make that adjustment. The NCAA is under a lot of fire right now, especially with women's sports, so they're going to pay a big price. I think this would be one way they could start showing that women's sports are important.”
The NCAA has caught heat over the past week from women’s basketball players and coaches who accused the NCAA of providing unequal weight rooms, meals and promotional materials when compared to the men’s tournament.
Regarding the volleyball tournament, the NCAA said in September that the oversight committee “may need to revisit the topic if conditions warrant nearer the time the playing and practice seasons for these sports begin, but for now, the committee supports providing maximum flexibility for selection purposes.”
Former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit tweeted out his support Sunday for expansion, saying the decision to reduce the field was made before the NCAA moved the tournament to one site.
“Volleyball is the most participated in women's team sport,” Petit wrote. “Showcase women with 64 teams. There is still time to do it.”
Florida coach Mary Wise responded: “Seems like a really good way to reward the first indoor high-risk COVID sport and the athletes who paved the way for others.”
The NCAA did not immediately respond to a World-Herald request for comment.
The timing might hinder the chances, though, with the NCAA selection show less than two weeks away. But Cook said it’s a straightforward decision that wouldn’t be as costly as in other years.
“To me, it's a no-brainer, so I'm glad (Sheffield) tweeted something about it,” Cook said. “And maybe they’ll listen.”
Out of quarantine
Cook said he hoped to have defensive specialists Hayley Densberger and Emma Gabel back at practice Tuesday.
The pair did not attend Saturday’s match against Iowa because of contact tracing. They tested negative using a rapid test Saturday morning but chose not to go to the Devaney Center to avoid creating any additional risks.
“We're trying to follow the strictest protocols and being as safe as we can with all this,” Cook said. “We've seen what's happened with Michigan, Michigan State, our men's basketball team. Once it gets going, and if it's one of these new variants, it can wipe out the whole team. We're just trying to be really as careful as we can.”
Not going deep
With outside hitter Riley Zuhn out for the season with a broken bone in her foot, the Huskers are left with only three outside hitters on the roster.
Cook compared it to the 2006 national championship team when the Huskers only had four outside hitters: senior Dani Mancuso, sophomore Jordan Larson, junior Sarah Pavan and freshman Brook Bartek. Christina Houghtelling, the 2005 national player of the year, underwent surgery on her right shoulder and left knee before the season.
If this year's team needs an outside hitter, Cook said they could turn to libero Kenzie Knuckles or defensive specialist Kaylei Akana, who both played outside hitter in high school. Freshman middle blocker Kalynn Meyer could also be an option on the right side.
Having extra bodies in practice isn’t an issue as early enrollee freshmen Ally Batenhorst (outside hitter) and Lexi Rodriguez (libero) have added depth.
“We get them involved as much as we can,” Cook said. “They're getting great work. It's great for them. They provide us depth on the B-side. Those guys can bring it. I mean they're good.”