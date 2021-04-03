Jordan Larson among former Huskers helping raise profile of new pro volleyball league

Jordan Larson is used to being recognized in airports, but usually just when she is flying to and from Omaha.
However, when the former Nebraska All-American was flying from Dallas to Los Angeles this week following the conclusion of the Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league, she was recognized by one of the airline workers and got bumped to an exit row.
And it wasn’t just her. Larson said one of her teammates also was recognized in public, crediting the success and exposure of the new league, which aired on Fox Sports, CBS Sports Network and social media feeds.
“I just never could have fathomed that it would be what it is and the level that it was and the coverage that we got,” said Larson, a two-time Olympian. “We went from just wanting to play in the States to being on national television and our families being able to watch and an incredible environment.”
Larson was part of a contingent of three former Nebraska players that finished up the league’s inaugural season on Monday along with Kelly Hunter and Briana Holman. While Larson was involved in the development of the league for more than a year and a half, Hunter joined the league as a last-minute fill-in, and Holman joined the league for the last two weeks as an injury substitution.
The league was set up differently than most professional leagues with new rosters drafted every week from the 44-player pool. All the players lived in a bubble in Dallas and every match was played in the Fair Park Coliseum. Players amassed points for winning sets or matches, compiling stats and winning MVP awards.
Larson, who went 12-3 in matches over the five weeks, finished with 4,569 points to easily win the individual championship. In fact, the gap between her and runner-up Bethania De La Cruz was larger than the gap between second and 10th place. Hunter cracked the top four of the standings for one week, which meant she served as a team captain and finished eighth in points.
While the rotating rosters and point system might have been challenging to follow, Hunter said the play on the court was competitive and was proud to be part of the first professional indoor league on the mainland United States since the 1980s.
“We always came back to how awesome it was for women, for volleyball, just for the sport in the U.S. and it was just really cool to be a part of something so revolutionary and making history,” Hunter said.
The league started slowly as the players knocked off the rust from not being able to play in a full team environment because of social distancing restrictions. When the players got together, they had to deal with the winter storm that shut down Dallas as many parts of the city lost power.
The top four players in the weekly standings served as captains each week. Larson, who was a captain for the final four weeks, said her goal was to join up with different players. Eventually, players got familiar with each other and bonds began to form and the level of play improved.
Hunter said the hardest part for her as a setter was to learn how to connect with her ever-changing lineup of teammates. While all the teams had a baseline offense, Hunter said it was more productive to learn how each player liked to be set in the few hours of practice each week.
“We had to spend a lot of time like in practice, not even on scrimmaging, drills or anything, but just doing free-ball setter (drills) setting the hitters for 20 minutes just to get those connections,” she said.
Larson said she was impressed with the level of play by the fifth week of matches. Rallies were longer, plays were more complex and the floor defense was more organized.
“At the end, it was like really high level,” she said. “I think in the beginning, people were still trying to figure out what’s the draft system, who am I playing with? It was just a lot in the beginning. So I think that if we just had maybe a couple more weeks under our belt, we would have been at a pretty decent level but in general, I was really impressed by the end.”
Holman, who was living in Texas, joined the league for the last two weeks. Hunter said they were trying to think of people who would be available and she knew her teammate from the 2017 national championship team was in shape and nearby. Hunter drew on the connection and drafted Holman on her team when she was a captain.
“She just dropped everything and came and joined us,” Hunter said. “It was really cool to play with her again.”
Following the final matches, Athletes Unlimited announced they would bring back the league for a second go-around in 2022 with format details to be unveiled at a later date.
For Larson, after taking a week off, she will begin training for the Olympics, which are scheduled for Tokyo this summer.
Hunter is back in Nebraska and will rejoin the Huskers as the volunteer assistant coach. While she enjoyed the opportunity to play again, she isn’t interested in going to an overseas professional league.
For now, her focus is on helping Nebraska as much as she can during its postseason run.
“I’m just really excited to be back with Nebraska because I miss those girls a lot,” she said. “I missed the program. I was really sad to go so I’m excited to be back and finish out the season with them and then see what opportunities come up in coaching and go from there.”