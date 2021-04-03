Jordan Larson among former Huskers helping raise profile of new pro volleyball league

Hunter said the hardest part for her as a setter was to learn how to connect with her ever-changing lineup of teammates. While all the teams had a baseline offense, Hunter said it was more productive to learn how each player liked to be set in the few hours of practice each week.

“We had to spend a lot of time like in practice, not even on scrimmaging, drills or anything, but just doing free-ball setter (drills) setting the hitters for 20 minutes just to get those connections,” she said.

Larson said she was impressed with the level of play by the fifth week of matches. Rallies were longer, plays were more complex and the floor defense was more organized.

“At the end, it was like really high level,” she said. “I think in the beginning, people were still trying to figure out what’s the draft system, who am I playing with? It was just a lot in the beginning. So I think that if we just had maybe a couple more weeks under our belt, we would have been at a pretty decent level but in general, I was really impressed by the end.”