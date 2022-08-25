Jordan Larson leaves volunteer assistant role with Texas volleyball

Former Husker Jordan Larson has left her role as a volunteer assistant for Texas volleyball, the Austin American-Statesman reported Thursday.

Larson reportedly left the position for personal reasons.

The three-time Olympic medalist and three-time Nebraska volleyball All-American joined the Longhorn staff in January.

In addition to captaining the 2020 Olympic gold medal team, the Hooper, Nebraska, product was also recognized as the 2021 Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year for Team Sport and was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.