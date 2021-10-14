Jordan Larson named Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year

Former Husker All-American and three-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson was named the Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year for Team Sport on Wednesday.

The WSF award is the most recent for Larson, who captained Team USA to its first gold medal in indoor volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Outside Hitter and earned a spot on the Tokyo 2020 Dream Team.

Larson also led the U.S. women's team to its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title and was the champion of the Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league.

The former Husker was officially inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 this fall. The four-year starter led Nebraska to the 2006 NCAA championship and four straight Big 12 titles. She was a three-time All-American.

