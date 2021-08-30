Justine Wong-Orantes credits 'supporting cast' for helping her persevere and win Olympic gold

LINCOLN — Justine Wong-Orantes thought about leaving the national team.
She had just been cut for the U.S. world championship team in 2018, so she couldn’t train at the national team facilities and was questioning her future. With the support of her friends and family, however, Wong-Orantes rededicated herself to the sport after two months away.
After hours in the gym, she earned her spot back on the national team. Then became a linchpin.
On Saturday, the former Husker All-American got a standing ovation from the Devaney Center crowd as she wore her gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics around her neck.
“I’ve had such a good supporting cast, whether it be my friends, my boyfriend, my family, continuing to remind me in sports there are going to be really high highs, there are going to be lows,” Wong-Orantes said. “It’s just a part of your life and your lifestyle. Just hearing that and just getting through that was the biggest push (to come back) for me.”
Once Wong-Orantes rejoined the national team in 2019, she found her groove and became one of the group’s best passers. She was named the top libero at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in May.
Yet, when the 12-member team for this year’s Olympics was announced, she was still nervous about her spot. After a one-on-one meeting with coach Karch Kiraly, those fears were erased.
The difference from her low point to making the team was all about her mental approach, which she said NU coach John Cook helped instill in her.
“I’ve always felt like I had the skill set to do it, but it was just me believing in myself,” she said. “Once I started to believe in myself, that’s when I was like ‘OK, now I can move forward,’ and just really realigned my goals and what I wanted.”
The national team laid the groundwork for their success a year before, when the players were isolated across the country due to COVID-19. Those connections were reinforced before each match at the Olympics, when players gathered for a gratitude circle. They talked about what they were thankful for and for whom they were playing.
Wong-Orantes credited their consultant Sue Enquist, who led player-only Zoom sessions focused on team building and worked to build a positive culture.
“She just reinvented our program,” Wong-Orantes said. “I’m so, so thankful for what she’s done in the work she’s created with us because that bond that we have will always be with us.”
That unity helped the U.S. — which featured two other Huskers, Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson — capture the country’s first women’s volleyball Olympic gold.
After they won, tears flowed and hugs were plentiful.
Wong-Orantes was the backbone of the team, had the best serve-receive percentage in the field and was one of the best passers. She was also named the best libero of the Games.
Though the award was for individual play, she said it felt like a team award because of the way everyone celebrated each other’s successes.
“It’s a very cool moment not only for me but for liberos in general,” Wong-Orantes said. “Now you can see that they can really take over matches. I think you see that, especially in the college game.”
In the three weeks since winning gold, Wong-Orantes has been traveling from California, Texas and more for celebrations with family, teammates’ weddings and connecting with strangers over the Olympics.
“The Olympics is just something the whole world kind of unites, and gets together and watches,” she said. “We all have this common love or passion for the Olympics.”
Wong-Orantes will leave for Germany on Sept. 15 for her second season with VC Wiesbaden.
However, she’s not done with the national team. The 25-year-old wants the chance to play in the Paris Olympics in 2024, this time with friends and family in the stands.