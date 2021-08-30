Justine Wong-Orantes credits 'supporting cast' for helping her persevere and win Olympic gold

LINCOLN — Justine Wong-Orantes thought about leaving the national team.

She had just been cut for the U.S. world championship team in 2018, so she couldn’t train at the national team facilities and was questioning her future. With the support of her friends and family, however, Wong-Orantes rededicated herself to the sport after two months away.

After hours in the gym, she earned her spot back on the national team. Then became a linchpin.

On Saturday, the former Husker All-American got a standing ovation from the Devaney Center crowd as she wore her gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics around her neck.

“I’ve had such a good supporting cast, whether it be my friends, my boyfriend, my family, continuing to remind me in sports there are going to be really high highs, there are going to be lows,” Wong-Orantes said. “It’s just a part of your life and your lifestyle. Just hearing that and just getting through that was the biggest push (to come back) for me.”

Once Wong-Orantes rejoined the national team in 2019, she found her groove and became one of the group’s best passers. She was named the top libero at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in May.